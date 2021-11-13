Boom cycle: Economic recovery, home deliveries fuel demand for recycled materials

Vernon County’s solid waste department is sitting on about $30,000 in profits that it plans to use to replace one of its three trucks.

Thanks to a revenue-sharing agreement with its recycling processor, the city of Madison has netted nearly $750,000 so far this year, which is on track to be the first since 2017 in the black.

“The last few months are some of the best months we’ve ever had,” said recycling coordinator Bryan Johnson. “You ride the wave, one way or another.”

A new contract that starts in January does away with revenue sharing. Instead, the city’s tipping fees will be fixed each year based on the content and value of materials delivered in April of the previous year, which Johnson said will make it easier to work with the city budgeting process.

“If it stays this high or higher it’s possible we would get paid for every ton we deliver, but I don’t want to give anyone false hope,” he said. “The benefit is, going in year after year, we know what the cost is going to be.”

While recycling processors are also benefiting from the higher prices, there are downsides.