Bob Lindmeier, WKOW-TV's longtime chief meterologist, talks straight on climate change

“That gave me the comfort to talk about the weather in a conversational way, which I didn’t have in Wausau,” he said. “You can’t talk to the public the way you do to other meteorologists. I had been struggling with talking about the weather in a way that people understand.”

He eased back into TV by working mornings and weekends, incorporating the storytelling style he had developed on the radio.

“I learned how to tell a story with a beginning, middle and end, which I’ve used all these years,” he said. “The way I learned to talk on the radio is the way I talk on TV.”

In 1989, Lindmeier became chief meteorologist at WKOW-TV. Though he’d gotten used to talking about the weather, climate science didn’t resonate with him for “many, many years,” he said. After all, his expertise was predicting the local weather a few days out, not examining long-term trends in regional and global climate.

But about 10 years ago, he started becoming alarmed by what the world’s climate scientists were saying.

“I wasn’t seeing the same level of concern in the general public; there was this disconnect,” he said. “Scientists were saying, ‘This is looking really bad,’ but most of the general public was going about its way like nothing was happening.”