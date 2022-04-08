Bird flu prompts euthanizing of a third southern Wisconsin bird flock, authorities say

The continued spread of a highly contagious strain of the bird flu has led to the euthanizing of a third domesticated flock in southern Wisconsin, authorities said Friday.

A case of the avian flu was found in a poultry flock in Racine County, prompting all birds on the property to be euthanized to prevent the spread of the disease, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said. Previous cases were found in flocks in Jefferson and Rock counties.

This strain of “highly pathogenic avian influenza,” called EA H5N1, is deadly to captive and domesticated birds — such as those found in farms, zoos and in people’s homes — but is not as dangerous to the wild birds that are spreading it throughout the state.

Last week, the state Department of Natural Resources said the strain was found in several wild species of birds in Dane, Columbia, Grant, Milwaukee and Polk counties.

Bird flu does not pose a public health concern because the virus is not spreading to humans. Cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees kills the virus, DATCP said.

But the continued spread of the disease in Wisconsin could threaten birds in zoos, pet birds and the egg and poultry industry. Dane County’s Vilas Zoo closed its bird exhibits March 22 because of the outbreak.

On Friday, DATCP announced that it is suspending all shows, exhibitions and swap meets throughout Wisconsin until May 31 to try to prevent the spread.

Millions of birds have already been euthanized in Wisconsin because of the spread. The case at a chicken farm in Jefferson County in mid-March resulted in the euthanizing of nearly 3 million chickens. A few weeks later, a "backyard flock" in Rock County was killed after a case was found.

What to watch for

DATCP is encouraging residents to report signs of bird flu by calling (608) 224-4872 during business hours or (800) 943-0003 after hours and weekends. Signs of infected birds include:

Sudden death without clinical signs.

Lack of energy or appetite.

Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs.

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs.

Difficulty breathing.

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing.

Stumbling or falling down.

Diarrhea.

Tremors.

Circling movement.

Holding head in strange positions.

