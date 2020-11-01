Beautiful and resilient: bluff country landscapes key for species survival as planet warms

“Climate change is a big risk,” O’Connor said. “But it’s also a big unknown.”

That leaves resource managers — both public and private — unsure how to best manage the public trust, especially with finite time and resources.

“This doesn’t answer that question explicitly,” O’Connor said. “But it gives a big piece of the puzzle to help figure out where on the landscape is your biggest bang for your buck.”

Jane Anklam, a conservation manager for the Landmark Conservancy in northwest Wisconsin, said the tool provides access to data that in the past has been difficult or impossible to find. She hopes the tool will allow her organization to be more deliberate in the land it preserves and to justify its choices.

“The land trust might say we’re protecting this land (so) it’s got to be good (land),” Anklam said. “Now we can say that we’re getting the data from the researchers.”

The tool could also help identify valuable working lands that can still play a role, O’Connor said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean every area that’s an important corridor … has to become a state park or be preserved by the state.”