Bears, wolves, fishers and a cougar: Wisconsin wildlife in 50 million photos

Become a citizen scientist

There are two ways to get involved with the Department of Natural Resources' Snapshot Wisconsin project.

• People with access to at least 10 acres of public or private land, basic computer skills and an internet connection can apply to host trail cameras. Responsibilities include checking the camera at least every three months and uploading photos to Zooniverse. Training and equipment are provided.

• Anyone with access to a computer and the internet can help identify animals in Zooniverse, a crowd-sourced photo database. No special training or certification is required.

For more information visit go.madison.com/citizen-science.