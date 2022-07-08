Beaches around Lake Monona closed this weekend because of high bacteria levels

Five of six public beaches bordering Lake Monona are closed to swimmers this weekend.

Five beaches and one lake access point are off-limits due to elevated levels of E. coli bacteria and blue-green algae. Bodies of water in the Madison area are experiencing heightened levels of bacteria this year, said Morgan Finke, a spokesperson for Madison and Dane County public health.

"Situations with our weather have made it ideal conditions for bacteria to grow," she said. "Heavy rainfall combined with hot temperatures often leads to bacteria."

Finke said an increased number of geese in the Madison area has increased the amount of bacteria in beaches, as well. Heavy rains tend to move geese waste from land to water.

Finke said every beach around Lake Monona was closed Thursday.

Officials found high levels of E. coli in waters at B.B. Clarke Beach, Esther Beach and Olbrich Beach on Friday. Olin Beach, McDaniel Park Beach and Hudson Park Lake Access Point contained heightened levels of blue-green algae.

Brittingham Park and Bernie's Beach Park, which border Monona Bay, remain open. Frost Woods Beach, which borders Lake Monona, re-opened Friday.

Dane County residents can still enjoy sandy areas of the beach and other park facilities, but they are not permitted to enter the water.

Public health officials have long tested for bacteria and toxins in swimming waters once a week from Memorial Day to Labor Day, Finke said. Once high levels of E. coli bacteria levels or blue-green algae are detected, public health officials test water each weekday.

Beaches are be closed to swimmers until E. coli or blue-green algae levels decrease to a safer level. Public health officials will next test the water at closed beaches on Monday.