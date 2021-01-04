Be salt wise: partnership offering free certification, online lectures on hazards of road salt

A coalition of groups working to reduce salt pollution in Wisconsin’s waters will host a series of free online seminars next week on the environmental hazards of too much road salt.

Despite efforts to reduce salt on city streets, chloride levels have been rising for decades in Madison's lakes, and the Madison water utility says groundwater infiltration could cause tap water to taste salty within the next 15 years.

“All the salt that we put down on our sidewalks, driveways and roads ends up in our lakes, streams, or drinking water,” said Allison Madison, coordinator of Wisconsin Salt Wise. “Salt might disappear, but it doesn’t go away.”

Over five days, seven speakers will address topics including the harm that road salt can cause to infrastructure and the environment and how to ensure you’re using the right amount through half-hour sessions streamed live from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on the Wisconsin Salt Wise YouTube channel at bit.ly/wisaltwise.