Bald eagle shot, killed in eastern Wisconsin; DNR seeking public's help in investigation

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's help in identifying the person who recently shot and killed a bald eagle in eastern Wisconsin.

Although bald eagles are no longer endangered, killing one is still illegal because of federal laws that protect the birds. Violating those laws can result in prison time and a fine of $100,000 or more, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

On April 17 around 4 p.m., DNR wardens responded to a report of an injured bald eagle along the Milwaukee River in Fredonia, a small village about 30 miles north of Milwaukee in Washington County, near the Ozaukee County line.

The wardens captured the eagle and took it to a wildlife rehabilitator. The eagle was transferred to an avian veterinarian, but the bird's injuries were so severe that it had to be euthanized, the DNR said.

An X-ray showed a bullet was embedded in the eagle's body, the DNR said.

The DNR is seeking any information that could be helpful in identifying the person or persons responsible for shooting the eagle. People can call the DNR tip line at 1-800-847-9367 and reference "Washington County eagle" to make an anonymous report.

"No tip is too small," the DNR said.

Eagles are protected under the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the DNR said.

Under the Eagle Protection Act, wounding or killing an eagle can result in a fine of $100,000 and one year in prison for a first offense, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service. A second violation is a felony and carries heftier punishments.

Violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, can result in a maximum fine of $250,000 and up to two years in prison, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden Steve Swiertz said bald eagles are also protected under state laws, which allow the state to seize firearms and other equipment used to inure the birds.

