Continuing an upward climb, the number of bald eagle nests in Wisconsin for 2018 set a record at 1,695 nests occupied by breeding adults, the state Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday.
The number for last year beats out the previous high of 1,590 nests recorded for 2017. That’s a 6.6 percent increase in nests, the DNR said. For the first time in at least half a century, a nest was found in Walworth County, according to the DNR, making Milwaukee County the only one of the state’s 72 counties without a documented nest.
The state first started keeping detailed records of bald eagle nests in 1974, when only 108 were documented, the DNR said.
In 1997, the bald eagle was removed from Wisconsin’s endangered species list, and it was taken off the federal list in 2007.
The most nests in 2018 were recorded in Vilas County, where 172 were found. Oneida County had the second most, with 154.
Laura Jaskiewicz, a research scientist for the DNR, said there were 14 recorded nests in Dane County for 2018.