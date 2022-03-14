Back to the future: After 35 years, La Crosse utility takes fresh look at nuclear power

Six years after Wisconsin lifted a ban on nuclear power plant construction, a La Crosse utility company that operated the state’s first nuclear plant is exploring a return to atomic power.

Dairyland Power Cooperative has agreed with NuScale Power to explore using the company’s small-scale nuclear generating technology as a carbon-free power source for about half a million customers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois.

“This agreement provides Dairyland an opportunity to explore this technology and evaluate whether it might be a viable long-term alternative to provide our members with safe, reliable and cost-effective electricity in a lower-carbon future,” said Dairyland CEO Brent Ridge.

Maintaining reliability while cutting the coal-heavy utility’s greenhouse gas emissions will require “out of the box” thinking, said John Carr, vice president for strategic growth.

“We think we have to explore all avenues,” Carr said. “It’s there all the time. It’s not subject to the intermittency that wind and solar might be.”

While some experts contend it’s possible to operate the electric grid with just wind, solar and storage, others contend it will require some sort of on-demand source, such as nuclear power, a technology Dairyland abandoned more than three decades ago.

“In a carbon-constrained world there’s going to be, I think, a growing role for nuclear energy,” said Paul Wilson, professor of nuclear engineering at UW-Madison. “Particularly as we electrify more of the economy.”

The technology Dairyland is exploring would be far different than the reactor it operated for 18 years on the banks of the Mississippi River, though Carr noted it could fit at any of the company’s current sites.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission last year approved NuScale’s design for a factory-built reactor the company says will be simpler, safer and cheaper than conventional nuclear power plants. Less than a tenth the size of the average U.S. commercial reactor, it fits inside a below-ground pool and operates without the need for pumps.

Though it has yet to produce any commercial reactors, NuScale is developing a plant in Idaho that it hopes will begin generating energy in 2029, and says it has signed 20 agreements with companies in 11 countries “interested in and considering” deploying small-scale power plants.

While NuScale has yet to bring a product to market, Wilson said building reactors in a factory rather than on site could lead to efficiencies and would allow companies to build a plant in stages, generating electricity to pay for subsequent reactors rather than having to come up with billions of dollars up front.

“I think there’s this growing realization that we need to make a lot of things to get good at making things,” Wilson said.

And the design should allow NuScale reactors to economically ramp up and down to provide power when cheaper sources like wind and solar are unavailable, said Ben Lindley, an assistant professor of nuclear engineering at UW-Madison who’s been researching small modular reactors.

NuScale, based in Portland, Oregon, says it can build modular plants for a fraction of the cost of a conventional reactor with lifetime operating costs on par with high-efficiency natural gas plants like the one Dairyland is attempting to build in Superior, though critics have questioned whether those cost estimates are realistic.

Wilson said the smaller reactors initially will still be costly to operate, but over time they may become cheaper and could even be deployed at factories for on-site heat and electricity currently supplied with coal and gas.

Wisconsin's nuclear power plants Wisconsin has been host to three nuclear power plants, though only one remains in operation and it's been nearly 50 years since the last one was completed. Built by the federal government as a demonstration plant, the 50-megawatt La Crosse Boiling Water Reactor in Genoa was operated by Dairyland Power Cooperative from 1969 until 1987. The buildings have been razed, but the Nuclear Regulatory Commission has yet to clear the site for redevelopment. Regulators are considering a proposal to sell the 560-megawatt Kewaunee Nuclear Power Station, shuttered since 2013, to the same contractor overseeing decommissioning of the Genoa plant, though a competitor says if allowed to bid on the job it could return more than $200 million to ratepayers. The operators of the Point Beach plant, the state's single largest source of electricity, are seeking license extensions that would allow the plant to run through 2050.

Physicians for Social Responsibility, which opposes nuclear energy, says small-scale reactors are not a viable solution to the climate crisis.

“We think they’re too slow, too risky, too expensive and too uncertain,” said Hannah Mortensen, executive director of the anti-nuclear group’s Wisconsin chapter. “It kind of boggles my mind … that they’re even considering this when we have such incredible technology of renewables and conservation at our door.”

NuScale says its design, which doesn’t require external power or water for cooling, is inherently safer. And unlike conventional nuclear plants, the NRC does not require a 10-mile emergency planning zone for NuScale’s design.

“The total amount of radioactive material in any one reactor is much less and therefore poses a much smaller hazard,” Wilson said.

Dairyland officials point out they are simply evaluating the technology and haven’t committed to building anything.

“It’s an exploration,” Carr said. “There’s no absolute definitive plans at this time. We’re exploring the technology.”

Still, Dairyland is the first utility to express interest in nuclear power since 2016, when lawmakers passed a bill ending a 33-year effective ban on new construction by lifting the requirement that there be a repository for all the spent fuel from Wisconsin’s nuclear plants.

The federal government has yet to make good on its promise to develop such a repository, so radioactive waste remains on site, including five casks in Genoa, where Dairyland operated a 50-megawatt nuclear plant from 1969 to 1987.

That plant has been dismantled at a cost of more than $83 million, but the NRC has yet to declare the site fully decontaminated.

Wilson acknowledges that spent nuclear fuel storage is a concern for host communities like Genoa. But while a deep geological repository would be a better long-term solution, Wilson said there’s no technical urgency.

“I think the nuclear industry has done a great job of managing its waste,” Wilson said. “We know how to do it, and we know how to do it very well and efficiently and safely.”

