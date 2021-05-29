Attractions abound around Devil's Lake State Park

Wisconsin Dells
- One of the Midwest’s premier tourist destinations, the Dells is a mix of natural and man-made attractions along the Wisconsin River. Experience boat rides, Duck (amphibious vehicle) tours, zip lines, wild animal parks, go-cart tracks, amusement parks, shows, golf courses, spas and scores of restaurants and shopping. Waterparks are major draws. Noah’s Ark, founded in 1979, is the dean at 70 acres and is considered the largest waterpark in the nation. Others have followed over the past 25 years like Wilderness, Mount Olympus, Kalahari, Chula Vista and Great Wolf Lodge.
- The Dells area is also home to youth sporting events at venues like Just a Game Fieldhouse, Woodside Sports Complex, Chula Vista Sports Dome and the Lake Delton/Poppy Waterman Ice Arena.
- No trip to the area would be complete without a stroll down Broadway, the city’s historic downtown. It features a wide range of shopping opportunities, restaurants and the Showboat Saloon, constructed in 1907 and now home to a mix of craft beer, cocktails and live music.
Circus World in Baraboo
- The state historic site, located along the Baraboo River on property that was once used as the original winter quarters for Ringling Bros. is a world-class repository of circus memorabilia, lithographs, an archive and barns filled with circus wagons.
International Crane Foundation
The 10-acre site is open for the first time since 2018 after the completion of a $10 million renovation. The ICF is the only place in the world where visitors can see all 15 of the world’s crane species, many of which are endangered or considered vulnerable. For now, the center is requiring visitors to reserve timed-entry passes in advance at least through May and June. Reservations can be made at savingcranes.org
There are three slots every 15 minutes for groups of up to 10 people each, at a total capacity of 960 people per day. ICF is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 31.
Water sports and biking
- Lake Delton, Lake Wisconsin and the Wisconsin and Baraboo rivers offer up plenty of opportunities for fishing, paddling and other watersports, while the Great Sauk Trail is a new and growing bike path from Sauk City to the Sauk Prairie Recreation Area.
Trains
- Timbavati Wildlife Park in Lake Delton is home to the “Old Fort Dells” Engine No. 9 train and takes guests on a three-quarter mile ride that offers up views of llamas, emus and wildebeest.
- In North Freedom, full-scale trains have been rolling on the tracks of the Mid-Continent Railway Museum since 1963 when the nonprofit, founded in 1959, purchased 4.2 miles of track from the Chicago & North Western Railroad.
- The museum typically attracts 20,000 visitors a year and is planning for more once the $2 million, multi-year restoration of the 1385 steam locomotive is completed. The 75-ton engine was built in 1907 and retired by the Chicago & North Western Railroad in 1956.
Dr. Evermor’s Art Park
- An art park by Thomas Avery, better known as Dr. Evermor, is located along Highway 12 next door to Delaney’s Surplus Sales between Prairie du Sac and Baraboo. The park features Evermor’s metal art that includes a bus-sized bug with eyes made from round survey markers, a 17-foot-tall spider named Arachna Artie and the Forevertron, a 300-ton sculpture with a decontamination tank acquired from NASA. Evermor died in spring 2020 at 81.
Aldo Leopold’s Shack
A more down-to-earth attraction is a rebuilt chicken coop along the Wisconsin River, a few miles east of Lake Delton. This is where naturalist and author Aldo Leopold and his family stayed during weekend retreats beginning in 1935. The shack helped form the narrative for his conservation classic “A Sand County Almanac.” In 2009 the site was designated a National Historic Landmark.