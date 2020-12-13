As Wisconsin transitions to a cleaner grid, can the original renewable energy contribute?

“It happens with villages and municipalities,” said Chris Cutts, managing partner of ReNew Hydro Power, the company seeking to take over the license. “It’s not their business… It’s a tough row to hoe unless it’s your career.”

Fixtures of the landscape

While supporting development of new hydropower generation, conservation groups and the hydropower industry agreed to look for opportunities to remove those dams that aren’t providing clear benefits or can’t be cost-effectively repaired.

But getting rid of dams isn’t so easy, especially when they have become part of the landscape.

JP Brummond, president of business planning for Alliant, notes the Prairie du Sac dam creates Lake Wisconsin, while Kilbourn raised water levels in the Dells, making some tourist areas more accessible by boat.

“It’s a bigger question than just restoring the river,” he said. “It’s an economic question, too.”

Last year the city of River Falls voted to remove two dams that supply about 2% of the city’s electricity needs in an effort to develop a 7-mile stretch of the Kinnickinnic River, which was first dammed in 1867.