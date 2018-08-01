Wisconsin State Journal photographers capture the stunning beauty of the Yahara River chain.

The Wisconsin Historical Society's photo collection contains a variety of images.

Inside

MOUNDS: The Madison area is home to some of the most varied Native American mounds in the region. Page AX.

SETTLERS: White settlers were also drawn to the lakes, but water quality has suffered. Page AX.

SKARE SITE: A farm near McFarland has become a major archaeological site. Page AX.