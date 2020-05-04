As Supreme Court mulls issue, Attorney General says DNR can consider impact of high-cap wells

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says the state can consider the impact of high-capacity wells on lakes and streams, reversing guidance of his Republican predecessor even as the state's Supreme Court considers the issue.
In a letter sent Friday to the Department of Natural Resources, Kaul said he is withdrawing an opinion that said a 2011 law prohibits the DNR from considering the cumulative impact of wells that have been blamed for drying up streams and lakes.
Kaul said the opinion, issued in 2016 by former Attorney General Brad Schimel, had been rendered invalid by two court decisions in a case that resulted in eight well permits being invalidated.
In that case, which is now before the state Supreme Court, a Dane County judge tossed out eight high-capacity well permits issued in spite of DNR staff concerns about substantial impact on nearby public waters.
An appeals court later upheld that decision, saying the 2011 law confining state agencies’ authority to things “explicitly permitted” by statute, did not supersede a previous Supreme Court opinion that the DNR has a duty to protect the waters of the state.
Kaul’s letter, in response to a request from DNR Secretary Preston Cole, notes the Supreme Court will ultimately resolve whether his predecessor’s opinion accurately interpreted the law.
The move drew praise from Clean Wisconsin, which had challenged the well permits.
“Because of this 2016 advisory opinion, Wisconsin has given away billions of gallons of water virtually unchecked, regardless of the impacts to our state,” Clean Wisconsin’s vice president Amber Meyer Smith said in a written statement. “Rescinding the advisory opinion means that DNR will be allowed to do its job again, using sound science to decide on appropriate water use for high capacity wells.”
A coalition of industry groups, including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the Dairy Business Association and Wisconsin Paper Council, have asked the Supreme Court to reinstate those permits, arguing that the DNR should be bound by Act 21, the 2011 law designed to rein in regulatory authority.
The groups did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Kaul’s letter.
Schimel issued his 2016 opinion in response to a request from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who pointed to a backlog of permit applications and asked Schimel to review the 2011 Supreme Court ruling that said the state needed to ensure that well owners didn't deprive others of their rights to use state waters.
By the time Schimel issued his opinion, there were 187 high-capacity well applications the DNR had placed on hold at the applicants’ request rather than deny them because of the harm the wells would cause to surrounding waters.
Within months, all 187 applications were approved, and dozens of wells were allowed to pump more water despite DNR reviews predicting harm would be caused.
Since Schimel’s opinion, the DNR has approved 852 high-capacity wells, according to the agency’s database.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!