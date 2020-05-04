As Supreme Court mulls issue, Attorney General says DNR can consider impact of high-cap wells

Kaul’s letter, in response to a request from DNR Secretary Preston Cole, notes the Supreme Court will ultimately resolve whether his predecessor’s opinion accurately interpreted the law.

The move drew praise from Clean Wisconsin, which had challenged the well permits.

“Because of this 2016 advisory opinion, Wisconsin has given away billions of gallons of water virtually unchecked, regardless of the impacts to our state,” Clean Wisconsin’s vice president Amber Meyer Smith said in a written statement. “Rescinding the advisory opinion means that DNR will be allowed to do its job again, using sound science to decide on appropriate water use for high capacity wells.”

A coalition of industry groups, including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the Dairy Business Association and Wisconsin Paper Council, have asked the Supreme Court to reinstate those permits, arguing that the DNR should be bound by Act 21, the 2011 law designed to rein in regulatory authority.

The groups did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Kaul’s letter.