Appeals court strikes approval of Superior gas plant; $700M Dairyland Power project requires enviro study

Plans to build a natural-gas fired power plant in Superior suffered a setback Monday when a Minnesota court overturned approval for the jointly-owned project.
The court said the PUC must consider the environmental consequences before approving contracts for the 625-megawatt gas-burning facility. Minnesota regulators previously denied a request to conduct an environmental assessment, saying that would be up to Wisconsin.
An administrative law judge overseeing the case in Minnesota found Minnesota Power could meet its customers’ needs with renewable energy and energy-saving measures at a lower cost and with fewer environmental impacts.
The appeals court said construction and operation of the plant will affect the surrounding environment, “most notably through the large quantities of carbon dioxide that the plant will emit.”
The court ruled that nothing in Minnesota’s environmental review law limits jurisdiction to projects physically within the state.
The environmental groups opposed to the project, including the Sierra Club and Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, hailed the ruling as a win for the environment and customers alike. They urged Minnesota Power, a subsidiary of ALLETE, to pursue clean energy instead.
“This ruling sends the strong message that Minnesota utilities can’t ignore or sidestep the environmental and public health risks of burning fossil fuels,” said Jessica Tritsch is the Senior Campaign Representative with the Beyond Coal to Clean Energy Campaign in Minnesota.
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission is now considering Dairyland’s application to build the plant, which would provide electricity to the wholesale market.
Because costs of the plant will not be passed directly to ratepayers, the Wisconsin PSC declined to consider the impacts of the plant’s greenhouse gas emissions.
Minnesota Power issued a statement expressing disappointment in “this unprecedented decision” and saying environmental review has never been applied to a project beyond the state borders. The company said it is "considering all our options."
“We feel the rigorous and thorough review by Wisconsin regulators that is currently underway will adequately address any environmental concerns and the steps we are taking to mitigate any environmental impact,” the statement read.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, as well as opponents of the project, have raised concerns about the plant’s potential impact on groundwater.
The Wisconsin PSC is expected to issue its decision in January.
It’s not clear how Monday’s ruling could affect plans for the plant, which is scheduled to begin operation in 2024. Dairyland Power referred questions to Minnesota Power, whose spokeswoman said they are still reviewing the impact on the timeline.
The utilities have argued the plant is needed to allow them to move away from coal-fired generation and that it will support the addition of more clean energy sources like wind and solar.
The Sierra Club and Clean Wisconsin have opposed the project in Wisconsin.
The mayor of Superior and 20 state lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, have filed letters of support that largely mimic Dairyland’s talking points about the project’s benefits.
Last fall the Rocky Mountain Institute published a study that found 90 percent of the 88 proposed natural gas plants -- including Nemadji Trail -- will end up costing more than if the utilities instead invested in wind, solar and energy efficiency.
Over the past two decades, Wisconsin utilities have built a dozen natural gas-fired plants with a combined capacity of more than 3,800 megawatts, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Alliant Energy’s 700-megawatt West Riverside Energy Center is scheduled to begin operation this month. Together those plants would account for about a quarter of the state’s generation capacity.
Last year more than three quarters of Wisconsin’s electricity was produced with coal and natural gas, according to to EIA data.