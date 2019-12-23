Appeals court strikes approval of Superior gas plant; $700M Dairyland Power project requires enviro study

The Wisconsin PSC is expected to issue its decision in January.

It’s not clear how Monday’s ruling could affect plans for the plant, which is scheduled to begin operation in 2024. Dairyland Power referred questions to Minnesota Power, whose spokeswoman said they are still reviewing the impact on the timeline.

The utilities have argued the plant is needed to allow them to move away from coal-fired generation and that it will support the addition of more clean energy sources like wind and solar.

The Sierra Club and Clean Wisconsin have opposed the project in Wisconsin.

The mayor of Superior and 20 state lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, have filed letters of support that largely mimic Dairyland’s talking points about the project’s benefits.

Last fall the Rocky Mountain Institute published a study that found 90 percent of the 88 proposed natural gas plants -- including Nemadji Trail -- will end up costing more than if the utilities instead invested in wind, solar and energy efficiency.