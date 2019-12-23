Appeals court strikes approval of Superior gas plant, cites need for environmental study

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission is now considering Dairyland’s application to build the plant, which would provide electricity to the wholesale market. It is expected to issue its decision in January.

Because costs of the plant will not be passed directly to ratepayers, the Wisconsin PSC declined to consider the impacts of the plant’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Minnesota Power issued a statement expressing disappointment in the appeals court’s “unprecedented decision” and saying environmental review has never been applied to a project beyond the state’s borders. The company said it is “considering all our options.”

“We feel the rigorous and thorough review by Wisconsin regulators that is currently underway will adequately address any environmental concerns and the steps we are taking to mitigate any environmental impact,” the statement said.