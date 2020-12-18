Appeals court puts transmission case on hold; utility accuses plaintiffs of trying case in press

A federal appeals court has put a hold on court proceedings in a lawsuit over a contested power line through southwest Wisconsin.
The stay issued Thursday by the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals means plaintiffs in the case will not be able to question regulators or utility executives about potential conflicts of interest while the appeals panel reviews a lower court order allowing the case to move forward.
The Public Service Commission and a group of utilities appealed a ruling issued late last month by Judge William Conley, who found the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation have standing to argue their constitutional due process rights were violated when the PSC authorized construction of the $492 million project known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek.
The groups sued to block construction of the line between Dubuque and Middleton, claiming PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq and former Commissioner Mike Huebsch had perceived conflicts of interest that taint the commission’s decision to grant a permit for the line, giving the utilities the right to take private property through eminent domain.
The PSC and the utilities have asked the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn Conley’s ruling that the commissioners are not protected by sovereign immunity, which they argue would unlawfully allow the plaintiffs to gather evidence by requesting records and questioning the commissioners under oath.
A judge earlier this month ordered the PSC and utilities to hand over correspondence between the commissioners, utilities and other parties. But in a one-sentence order, the appeals court said the commissioners have a plausible claim of immunity and halted the discovery process.
The owners of the project, American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative issued a joint statement Friday praising the decision.
“We believe the court’s decision protects the Commissioners while saving ratepayers’ money and halting potentially unnecessary activities related to discovery,” the utilities said. “We look forward to continuing our pre-construction activities on the transmission line that will provide consumers greater access to low-cost, renewable energy in the future.”
Plaintiffs’ attorney Howard Learner said his clients deserve a hearing on the merits of the case before ATC begins putting steel in the ground.
The plaintiffs claim Valcq and Huebsch had entanglements that cast doubt on their impartiality: Valcq previously worked for WEC Energy Group, the majority owner of ATC, and Huebsch served as an advisor to the midwest grid operator, which was a party to the permit decision. Evidence has since emerged that Huebsch applied to be CEO of Dairyland after leaving the commission in February.
Earlier this week attorneys for WEC filed a blistering brief accusing the plaintiffs of attempting to litigate the case in the press by “inflicting as much pain, embarrassment, and reputational damage as possible upon the public servants who unanimously approved the transmission line and anyone even remotely associated with the project.”
WEC was objecting to the plaintiffs’ attempt to publicize personal text messages between Huebsch and a utility executive not involved in the Cardinal-Hickory Creek project, records that include a photo of the executive’s son playing basketball.
“In their quest to publicly undermine the Commission’s reputation for fairness, impartiality, and independence, Plaintiffs have blown past the usual safeguards of plausibility, relevance, privacy, and (to use an old-fashioned term) decency,” the brief states. “We are now in the realm of the absurd.”