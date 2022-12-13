Apartments can go on polluted site if it can be cleaned up, Madison Plan Commission says

Plans to build low-income housing on a polluted North Side industrial site have sparked concerns that the city could be creating a future environmental injustice.

Lincoln Avenue Capital wants to put about 550 apartments on a strip of vacant land at 2007 Roth Street sandwiched between a reedy marsh and the former Oscar Mayer plant.

The project would be the first under the city’s ambitious plan to redevelop the blighted area around the former North Side meatpacking plant and could set the stage for future housing developments.

But decades of industrial use — including use as a coal storage site — have contaminated the soil and groundwater, raising concerns about whether or how the site can be made safe for habitation.

The California-based developer says the $150 million project will provide badly needed affordable housing for seniors and low-wage workers. But neighbors and environmental advocates worry that the city and state will allow housing to be built without a thorough study of the contamination or a plan to clean it up.

The city’s Plan Commission voted unanimously Monday to approve conditional use permits for two six-story buildings: a 250-unit complex for seniors and a 303-unit building for families. Both would be restricted for people earning less than 60% of the median income, or roughly $69,000 a year for a family of four.

A resolution to approve the subdivision of the lot will require approval of the City Council. If granted, the developer expects to begin construction this spring and have the apartments ready to rent by fall of 2024.

Commissioner Bradley Cantrell said the project represents a good first step toward the redevelopment and meets longstanding goals to provide more affordable housing.

“The environmental issues will have to be addressed,” Cantrell said. “This is exactly what the city has been trying to do ever since I’ve been on the commission — for almost 12 years now.”

Housing needed

City staff recommended approval with certain conditions, including a requirement that the developer work with the state Department of Natural Resources to further investigate contamination and remediate as necessary.

Kevin McDonnel, vice president of Lincoln Avenue Capital, said the project will provide affordable, transit-oriented housing with a pedestrian-friendly streetscape and connections to a 15-acre green space that will be turned over to the city as part of the deal.

“The city of Madison is projecting a need of around 2,000 housing units every year for the next decade,” McDonnel said. “We look forward to helping fill part of that need.”

The Sherman Neighborhood Association, which has sought for years to preserve the land as green space, opposes the development.

Co-chair Jennifer Argelander said the buildings are too large and could harm the wetlands immediately to the west. She also wants the development shelved pending a more extensive survey of the contamination.

“The bottom line is we don’t know what’s in the land,” Argelander said.

Brynn Bemis, a hydrogeologist with the city engineering department, said it’s up to the DNR to ensure the site is safe but noted the city has developed housing on other contaminated sites along East Washington Avenue.

“If anything, this is cleaner than what we’re finding on Cap East … I think also many of the Downtown developments had more complicated contamination — more significant contamination than what we see here,” Bemis said. “We have complete confidence in this site being cleaned up.”

Neighborhood association board member Dolores Kester said the city has not listened to the concerns of neighbors and fears the project will be like Cabrini-Green, a public housing development in Chicago that became a symbol of urban blight and poverty.

“We all need affordable housing,” Kester said. “But I don’t think it is a good thing to live in high rises with no play places and soil that is toxic.”

Cleanup or coverup?

The land, known as the Hartmeyer property, was leased for decades by Oscar Mayer and its successors, who used it to store coal and fuel oil among other things.

The soil is contaminated with arsenic and petroleum byproducts that can release toxic vapors into buildings, according to DNR records.

The Hartmeyer estate sued Kraft Heinz over failure to clean up the land, but Kraft Heinz bought the 29-acre property in December 2020 for $3 million, and the Hartmeyer family dropped the lawsuit.

The Department of Health Services conducted a health assessment on both the Hartmeyer and Oscar Mayer sites and determined elevated levels of benzo[a]pyrene and arsenic create a “potentially elevated cancer risk.”

While there’s little risk of exposure to someone walking on the site now, the report warns that future development could open new exposure pathways if “appropriate precautions and mitigations are not implemented.”

The report goes on to warn that “appropriate review and mitigation of contamination” is crucial to ensuring the health of future residents and notes that such “preventable exposures” perpetuate generational harm to poor and minority communities often situated near industrial sites.

Environmental consultants hired by the developer say the construction will effectively cap the contamination under concrete building slabs, pavement, pond liners or at least a foot of clean soil.

In addition, a vapor barrier and piping will be installed below the ground floors to prevent vapors from seeping into the buildings, according to a report submitted to the Plan Commission.

Mark Aquino, the DNR secretary’s south central regional director, said if anything unusual is discovered during excavation the department would request additional investigation, but the agency is “comfortable” with the information submitted so far and agrees that capping is a viable solution.

“I’m confident that the department will take the steps necessary to ensure the site is appropriately handled for future development,” Aquino said.

Opponents want a more-thorough environmental review to determine the exact extent of contamination and don’t see capping pollution as a good solution.

“In the end it isn’t going to be cleaned up, it’s going to be covered up,” said Maria Powell, founder of the Midwest Environmental Justice Organization. “Someday, people are going to look back and say, 'Who on earth thought this was a good place to live?'”

“It’s exciting to see a developer interested in a brownfield, because it’s going to get cleaned up,” Bemis said. “If this doesn’t happen the site will not get cleaned up. It will just languish as an empty lot.”

Powell would like to see the Kraft Heinz corporation restore the site before any development is approved.

“In this case we have a giant corporate polluter that has plenty of money. We know they are responsible for the coal being piled there,” Powell said. “Something is wrong with our system if that’s the only way we can clean up sites.”

Throwback photos: Madison's Oscar Mayer plant over the years Oscar Mayer plant, 1919 Oscar Mayer Oscar Mayer plant Oscar Mayer, 1923 Oscar Mayer, 1926 Oscar Mayer, 1931 Oscar Mayer, 1938 Oscar Mayer, 1939 Oscar Mayer, 1940 Oscar Mayer, 1941 Oscar Mayer plant Oscar Mayer, 1947 Oscar Mayer, 1947 Oscar Mayer, 1951 Oscar Mayer, 1954 Oscar Mayer, 1954 Oscar Mayer plant, 1960s Oscar Mayer plant, 1975 Oscar Mayer, 1974 Oscar Mayer plant, 1975 Oscar Mayer plant, 1975 Oscar Mayer plant, 1979 Oscar Mayer, 1979 Oscar Mayer plant, 1980 Oscar Mayer plant, 1980 Oscar Mayer plant, 1982 Oscar Mayer plant, 1983 Oscar Mayer, 1984 Oscar Mayer plant, 1986 Oscar Mayer, 1996 Oscar Mayer, 1997 Oscar Mayer, 1998 Oscar Mayer, 1998 Oscar Mayer plant, 2004 Oscar Mayer, 2013 Oscar Mayer, 2013 Oscar Mayer, 2013 Oscar Mayer, 2013 Oscar Mayer, 2015 Oscar Mayer plant, 2015 Oscar Mayer-Madison, 2015 Oscar Mayer Rally, 2017 Oscar Mayer Ad, 2015 Oscar Mayer, 2017 Oscar Mayer exterior, 2017 Oscar Mayer, preparing for auction, 2017 Oscar Mayer, preparing for auction, 2017 Oscar Mayer, preparing for auction, 2017 Oscar Mayer, preparing for auction, 2017 Oscar Mayer coal pile, 1974