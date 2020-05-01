Amid pandemic, DNR asks anglers to fish close to home, avoid crowds

With as many as 1 million anglers heading out for the start of the fishing season Saturday Wisconsin wildlife officials are asking people to stay close to home and keep their distance.
Most state parks and boat launches reopened Friday, but the state remains under stay-home orders as part Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole said while the fishing opener is like a state holiday that will offer much needed relief during a difficult time, “safe at home is still the mandate of the day.”
“We’re asking folks not to travel to the far corners of the state,” Cole said in a video conference with reporters Friday. “There has to be a river or stream or lake close to you.”
Conservation warden Matt O'Brien said the need to maintain physical distance may disrupt decades-old traditions as people head to their favorite boat launch or fishing hole.
“Plan ahead. Think about what your access site will look like,” he said. “Folks are going to have to be really patient.”
Game wardens who see potentially dangerous gatherings will intervene to try to explain the need for social distancing, though O’Brien said “99% of folks are trying to do the right thing.”
O’Brien said people should not be offended if DNR wardens are wearing masks and keeping their distance.
“That’s for our safety as well as your safety,” he said. “The risk is we could be getting you sick.”
