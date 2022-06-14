Amid calls to name heat waves, Wisconsin tests ways to predict death toll

Call it miserable. Call it oppressive. But does the heat need a name?

Some health experts say it does.

This month the Spanish city of Seville became the first to start naming heat waves — just like hurricanes and other storms — in hopes of highlighting the danger of the deadliest weather.

While the National Weather Service is not yet on board with the idea, forecasters are experimenting with a new warning system for Madison and Milwaukee designed to better predict the health outcomes and improve public communication about risks.

Heat kills more people each year than tornadoes, flooding, lightning or any other weather event.

“Nothing even comes close,” said Larry Kalkstein, the climatologist who developed the heat warnings being tested in Wisconsin as well as a ranking system being used in Seville and Athens, Greece.

Heat is responsible for about 143 deaths per year, according to the National Weather Service, though Kalkstein said the actual number is closer to 1,500 because heat is often the trigger for other causes of death.

And yet many people fail to recognize the risk.

“There’s no apparent damage when a heat wave kills a lot of people like a tornado or hurricane,” Kalkstein said. “The city looks the same before and after a heat wave.”

Urban areas, where exposed pavement and rooftops absorb and retain heat, are the most dangerous, particularly in places like the Midwest where it’s not always hot and many homes aren’t built to keep people cool. The problem is worse in poor neighborhoods that often lack the trees that shade more affluent areas.

“Wisconsin doesn’t seem like a place that’s vulnerable, but it really is,” Kalkstein said. “Milwaukee has more deaths from heat than Singapore.”

And these intense heat waves are becoming far more frequent and unpredictable, Kalkstein said.

Data compiled by UW-Madison researcher Elizabeth Berg showed the most extreme tropical heat waves happen about three times as often in Madison and Milwaukee as they did in the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

To make things worse, cities aren’t cooling off as much at night, which poses the greatest health risk for people without air conditioning, including an estimated 36,500 homes in Milwaukee, according to Census Bureau data.

“It’s really quite alarming,” Kalkstein said.

By comparing past heat waves with mortality data, Kalkstein developed a four-tier system for categorizing the danger of heat waves: from level zero, where negative impact is limited to vulnerable populations, to level 3, the most deadly.

A computer program looks at the forecast every fifteen minutes and uses an algorithm to estimate the relative risk of death above the baseline for a normal summer day in that city, meaning the conditions that trigger a category 3 heat wave in Milwaukee might result in a lesser warning someplace else.

The idea is that local leaders can use the ranking system to respond to the threat. For example, in a level 1 heat wave they might issue public warnings, while a level 2 event would entail cooling shelters and additional emergency room staff.

The Weather Service has not embraced ranking, but Kalkstein is using a similar predictive model adapted for Madison and Milwaukee to advise forecasters on when to issue warnings.

The Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation, an organization aimed at making the world more resilient to climate change, is behind the drive to both rank and name heat waves, treating them like other less-deadly natural disasters.

While his focus is on predicting the health outcomes of heat, Kalkstein said naming heat waves would help bring more attention to the danger.

“It’s a way to catalog these storms and remember them in history,” he said. “They may not even remember that ‘95 was the year of the terrible heat wave of Milwaukee and Chicago.”

Kalkstein’s partnership with Wisconsin forecasters developed through the work of UW-Madison’s UniverCity Alliance, which invited Kalkstein to give a lecture on campus in 2020. That led to a meeting with local officials to talk about ways Madison and Dane County are responding to the urban heat island effect.

“We realized there are lots of questions we don’t have good answers to,” said Gavin Luter, director of the university outreach program.

Luter then pulled in officials from Milwaukee, the state Department of Health and the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts, eventually forming the Wisconsin Heat Health Network, an informal group that meets about six times a year to brainstorm responses to deadly heat waves.

With the help of a grant from the Centers for Disease Control, the group is working to implement the new warning system while also figuring out the best way to convey the risk in a way that people will respond to.

“That type of risk communication is super important,” said Maggie Thelen, the climate and heat program coordinator for DHS. “We’re trying to understand how to reach the most vulnerable populations.”

Luter hopes the network will eventually evolve into a collaborative focused on developing ways to make cities more resilient to heat.

“This is action scholarship,” Luter said. “This is trying to make policy changes.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.