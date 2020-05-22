Alliant to shutter Sheboygan coal plant; early closure expected to benefit ratepayers, environment

In a move expected to benefit the environment and ratepayers, Alliant Energy plans to retire its Edgewater coal plant in Sheboygan by 2023, years ahead of schedule.
The plan, announced Friday morning, marks another step in the Madison-based utility’s pivot from coal to natural gas and renewable energy.
Alliant said it expects the retirement will save ratepayers hundreds of millions of dollars in long-term costs.
“For decades, our Edgewater Generating Station has been providing customers and communities safe and reliable energy,” David de Leon, president of Alliant’s Wisconsin utility said in a statement. “As we transition from coal toward a cleaner energy mix, we are caring for our employees, creating new jobs and bringing new economic development opportunities to the communities we serve.”
The company did not say in its announcement if it would seek to recover its full investment in the 35-year-old plant. In 2017 Alliant spent about $230 million installing air pollution controls to comply with new federal mercury standards.
Alliant did not say how many jobs would be affected but said it would provide career assistance.
The retirement will mark the end of operations at the Sheboygan plant, which has been in operation since 1931. Alliant retired older generators at Edgewood in 2018 and 2015, the same year it shuttered the 225-megawatt Nelson Dewey plant in Casseville as part of an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency for violations of the Clean Air Act.
Alliant said it has retained Vandewalle & Associates, a Madison-based urban planning and economic development firm to help with decommissioning and redevelopment plans for the waterfront site.
The 400-megawatt Edgewater 5 generator, which began operation in 1985, is the third smallest among Wisconsin’s seven utility-owned coal plants. According to the Environmental Protection Agency it released about 1.7 million tons of carbon dioxide, the gas primarily responsible for global climate change.
The plant also emitted more than 635 tons of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide, pollutants associated with respiratory illness.
Edgewater burned about $40 million worth of Wyoming coal in 2019, though regulatory filings show it ran at only about half its authorized capacity in January and February and not at all in March.
Friday’s announcement comes just weeks after Alliant began commercial operation of a $700 million natural gas plant in Beloit, which added 730 megawatts of capacity to the company’s portfolio.
Alliant last year announced plans to acquire 1,000 megawatts of solar generation over the next four years and is expected to file applications for about ⅔ of that as early as next week.
Edgewater is the second Wisconsin coal plant retirement announced this year. La Crosse-based Dairyland Power Cooperative said in January it will retire its 345-megawatt coal plant in Genoa next year.
Xcel plan to idle coal plants could save millions, slash carbon emissions; could Wisconsin utilities do the same?
But even with those retirements, coal remains the backbone of the state’s generation portfolio. The remaining plants have a combined capacity of more than 5,000 megawatts, accounting for more than a third of total capacity. Last year 42% of the electricity generated in Wisconsin came from coal.
Scott Blankman, energy and air program director for Clean Wisconsin, said the decision should motivate other utilities to swap uneconomic coal plants for clean energy.
“Cheap, clean energy such as wind and solar is continuing to make coal plants like Edgewater 5 simply uneconomical to operate,” Blankman said. “When you look at the economics, the move to shutter this plant was inevitable.”
Alliant has not said how long it intends to operate the 1,100-megawatt Columbia Energy Center near Portage, which has been in operation since the 1970s and is co-owned by Wisconsin Public Service and Madison Gas and Electric.
The Sierra Club on Monday filed a petition asking Alliant to retire that plant, which the club says operated at a loss of about $20 million last year.
The company has said it will stop burning coal by 2050, though its goal of reducing carbon emissions by 80% is less aggressive than those of utilities like Xcel Energy and Madison Gas and Electric and also falls short of Gov. Tony Evers’ goal of carbon-free electricity by 2050.
