Alliant to shutter Sheboygan coal plant; early closure expected to benefit ratepayers, environment

Edgewater is the second Wisconsin coal plant retirement announced this year. La Crosse-based Dairyland Power Cooperative said in January it will retire its 345-megawatt coal plant in Genoa next year.

But even with those retirements, coal remains the backbone of the state’s generation portfolio. The remaining plants have a combined capacity of more than 5,000 megawatts, accounting for more than a third of total capacity. Last year 42% of the electricity generated in Wisconsin came from coal.

Scott Blankman, energy and air program director for Clean Wisconsin, said the decision should motivate other utilities to swap uneconomic coal plants for clean energy.

“Cheap, clean energy such as wind and solar is continuing to make coal plants like Edgewater 5 simply uneconomical to operate,” Blankman said. “When you look at the economics, the move to shutter this plant was inevitable.”

Alliant has not said how long it intends to operate the 1,100-megawatt Columbia Energy Center near Portage, which has been in operation since the 1970s and is co-owned by Wisconsin Public Service and Madison Gas and Electric.

The Sierra Club on Monday filed a petition asking Alliant to retire that plant, which the club says operated at a loss of about $20 million last year.

The company has said it will stop burning coal by 2050, though its goal of reducing carbon emissions by 80% is less aggressive than those of utilities like Xcel Energy and Madison Gas and Electric and also falls short of Gov. Tony Evers’ goal of carbon-free electricity by 2050.

