Alliant to build 400 megawatts of solar in Iowa, retire Lansing coal plant

Alliant Energy has announced plans to stop burning coal at two Iowa generators as part of an ongoing transition to clean energy.
The Madison-based company said Thursday that it’s Iowa subsidiary will retire a 275-megawatt coal plant in Lansing by the end of 2022 and convert its 212-megawatt plant in Burlington to burn natural gas next year.
Alliant plans to add up to 400 megawatts of solar generation by 2023, which would make renewable energy account for nearly half of the company’s Iowa generation portfolio. The plan also calls for up to 100 megawatts of “distributed energy resources,” such as battery storage, community-owned solar, and demand management programs, by 2026.
Alliant CEO John Larsen said the plans will help the company meet its goal to reduce carbon emissions by one half in the coming decade and avoid more than $300 million in ratepayer costs over the next 35 years.
“We continue to lead the way toward a clean energy future for our customers,” Larsen said in a statement. “Investing in renewable energy, like wind and solar, benefits our customers, the communities we serve and the environment.”
Alliant said retiring the 43-year-old Lansing plant will allow it to avoid “significant investments” required to comply with changing environmental regulations.
Spokesman Mike Wagner said about half of the 26 employees in Lansing are eligible for retirement, and the company expects to reduce the Burlington workforce through attrition. The company is also offering coaching and tuition assistance to help employees who want to find new careers.
“This is a conversation that we’ve been having with our employees,” Wagner said.
Earlier this year Alliant joined a small but growing group of utilities targeting carbon neutral electricity by 2050 and announced plans to eliminate coal-fired generation by 2040.
The company has asked Wisconsin regulators to approve a roughly $900 million investment in six solar farms across the state with a total capacity of 675 megawatts. The company plans to apply next year for permission to add up to 325 additional megawatts.
Alliant announced plans in May to close its 415-megawatt Edgewater plant in Sheboygan by the end of 2022.
As part of an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency to settle air pollution violations, Alliant must retire or refuel the Burlington plant and retire a pair of small coal generators in Linn County, Iowa, by 2025.
In 2015, the company retired its 200-megawatt Nelson Dewey plant in Cassville, Wis., about 60 miles south of Lansing.
But the company has not said when it will close its two largest coal plants, the jointly-owned 1,100-megawatt Columbia Energy Center near Portage and a 725-megawatt plant in Ottumwa, Iowa. Alliant also owns shares in three other Iowa coal plants operated by MidAmerican Energy.
