Alliant to build 400 megawatts of solar in Iowa, retire Lansing coal plant

Alliant Energy has announced plans to stop burning coal at two Iowa generators as part of an ongoing transition to clean energy.

The Madison-based company said Thursday that it’s Iowa subsidiary will retire a 275-megawatt coal plant in Lansing by the end of 2022 and convert its 212-megawatt plant in Burlington to burn natural gas next year.

Alliant plans to add up to 400 megawatts of solar generation by 2023, which would make renewable energy account for nearly half of the company’s Iowa generation portfolio. The plan also calls for up to 100 megawatts of “distributed energy resources,” such as battery storage, community-owned solar, and demand management programs, by 2026.

Alliant CEO John Larsen said the plans will help the company meet its goal to reduce carbon emissions by one half in the coming decade and avoid more than $300 million in ratepayer costs over the next 35 years.

“We continue to lead the way toward a clean energy future for our customers,” Larsen said in a statement. “Investing in renewable energy, like wind and solar, benefits our customers, the communities we serve and the environment.”