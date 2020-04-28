Alliant helps DNR go off the grid; utility to serve park buildings with solar panels and batteries

As a regulated utility, Alliant is required to provide safe, reliable and affordable electric service to all customers within its territory, but there’s nothing in the law saying it has to use the electricity grid to deliver that service.

Pioneered by researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the idea of a self-contained electricity system -- particularly one that can seamlessly connect and disconnect from the larger power grid -- is not new.

In 2018, Faith Technologies installed a $3 million demonstration microgrid with multiple generation sources -- at the Bubolz Nature Center in Appleton.

But the Black Hawk project is believed to be the first in the state built by a utility to serve a customer and could serve as a template for preventing defections.

“This was a great opportunity to test the concept,” said Joe McGovern, director of engineering solutions for Alliant. “It’s pretty small and that’s the reason we wanted to test it. You’re not putting some residential home or business at risk.”

McGovern said the project was modeled in part after a program by Vermont’s Green Mountain Power, which in 2016 became the first utility in the nation to provide off-grid service to a handful of isolated homes with solar panels, batteries and backup generators.