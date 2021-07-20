Alliant Energy touts progress toward climate goals, pledges to plant 1 million trees

Nearly two-thirds of the electricity delivered in Wisconsin came from fossil fuels, compared to less than half in Iowa, thanks in part to power purchased from the Duane Arnold nuclear plant, which shut down last year.

Alliant last year announced plans to shutter all its remaining coal-fired power plants in Wisconsin and wholly owned, coal-fired plants in Iowa by 2025.

The company plans to completely eliminate coal-fired power by 2040 as it seeks to invest nearly $1.5 billion in new solar power plants across Wisconsin, a plan it says will cost up to $6.5 billion less than keeping the coal plants running.

Alliant has already retired some 1,100 megawatts of coal-fired capacity, which has helped reduce water use by 66%, as coal-fired plants need a lot of water to create steam. The company aims to cut water use 75% by the end of the decade.

Tuesday’s report includes the company’s plan to use shareholder — not ratepayer — money to fund ongoing efforts by state agencies and nonprofit organizations to plant trees across Wisconsin and Iowa.

Planting trees on degraded lands is one of the most effective strategies for reducing greenhouse gas levels, according to Project Drawdown, a nonprofit organization that evaluates strategies to combat climate change.