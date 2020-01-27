Alliant Energy study uses artificial intelligence to hunt down phantom power, target waste

Hunting vampires: eliminating idle energy use

Studies show that unused electronics and devices in “standby” mode use about 250 watts at any given time in the average American home -- which at Wisconsin electricity rates adds up to about $300 a year.

While it’s not practical to completely get rid of this idle load, it may be possible for most homeowners to trim up to half.

Home entertainment and audio systems can use up to $60 of electricity a year in standby mode. Big-ticket items like hot tubs can cost $500.

There are a few solutions, including advanced power strips, which are available free from Focus on Energy and automatically cut power supply to accessories when a control device, such as a television, is turned off.

Old-fashioned power strips also do the job, though you have to flip a switch. Or just unplug devices -- including anything with a DC converter -- when not in use.

Home energy monitors like one from Sense can help identify the culprits, but if you don't want to shell out $299, the Department of Energy offers an online tool to calculate energy use and approximate costs.