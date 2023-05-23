An air quality advisory for ozone has been issued for southern Wisconsin through 11 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued the advisory from noon until 11:00 p.m. for the counties of Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.
The DNR said that sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and southerly transport of pollutants and precursors mean that the air quality index is expected to reach the unhealthy for sensitive groups level.
People with lung disease such as asthma, children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, the DNR said.
More information on current air quality is available online.
