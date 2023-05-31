Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An orange level air quality advisory for ozone has been issued for much of Wisconsin from 10 a.m. through 11 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued the advisory for the counties of Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Portage, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, and Wood.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production, the air quality index is expected to reach the unhealthy for sensitive groups level. People with lung disease such as asthma, children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, the DNR said.

More information on current air quality is available online.