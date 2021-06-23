After almost 2 months, Gov. Tony Evers' appointee still shut out of Natural Resources Board

The Natural Resources Board will meet for a second time Wednesday with the outgoing chair refusing to surrender his seat to his replacement.

Gov. Tony Evers appointed Sandy Naas and Sharon Adams to the policy board on April 28 to replace Frederick Prehn and Julie Anderson, who were appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker and whose six-year terms expired May 1.

Adams joined the board in May after Anderson stepped down. But Prehn declined to leave, citing a Supreme Court ruling that allows appointees to stay on until a replacement is confirmed by the Senate.

Without Naas, Republican appointees hold four of the board’s seven seats as they take up controversial topics including the regulation of PFAS and the DNR’s wolf management plan.

Prehn did not respond to an interview request Tuesday but previously told Wisconsin Public Radio the board “can use my leadership.”

DNR spokesperson Sarah Hoye said GOP leaders in the Senate have yet to refer either of Evers’ new appointees to a committee for a confirmation hearing.

Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, declined to comment about confirmation hearings on May 26, saying he didn’t know enough about the matter. Kapenga’s office did not respond Tuesday to questions about when the Senate would schedule a hearing.

