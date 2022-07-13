Advancing clean energy: MATC partnership aims to prepare workforce

Most days Danielle Carlson is teaching high schoolers about renewable energy in her Fennimore classroom. On Wednesday, she was learning to install actual solar panels on a Madison rooftop.

Carlson is one of 16 high school and technical college instructors from across the country who came to Madison Area Technical College’s outdoor solar laboratory to learn hands-on skills as part of a new effort to advance clean energy development.

Funded through a $7.5 million National Science Foundation grant, the Center for Renewable Energy Advanced Technology Education — or CREATE — is a collaboration of five state, technical and community colleges from across the country.

The goal is to advance the clean energy transition by providing resources like curriculum guides, faculty workshops and industry partnerships to ensure a skilled workforce.

“We’re going through a once-in-a-century transformation in how we produce electricity,” said Ken Walz, CREATE director and Madison College instructor. “We’re retiring legacy coal-fired plants … and we aren’t building any new coal-fired plants — all that capacity is being replaced with wind and solar.”

Walz said technical colleges are uniquely positioned to train workers for two of the nation’s three fastest-growing trades, wind turbine technicians and solar installers.

“That just means a tremendous number of jobs that need to be filled,” Walz said. “And all those jobs require something more than a high school education, but usually not a four-year bachelor’s degree.”

Each of the member institutions focuses on a different area, including green construction, electric vehicle technology and battery storage. MATC’s focus is solar energy.

Walz said the grant will allow the college to expand the work it’s been doing in recent years with Wisconsin educators.

“It’s amplifying our efforts and taking us to a national stage,” Walz said. “Now we’ll be serving teachers from all over the county.”

As part of this week's workshop, high school and community college instructors installed solar panels on mock rooftops at MATC's Commercial Avenue campus.

One team worked on a sloped, shingled roof; another on flat roof and a third put up a pole-mounted system. Once installed, the panels will be commissioned and begin pumping energy into the grid until they are dismantled for the next round of training.

Kalie Brunton, a community college instructor from the Columbia River gorge, said she hopes to apply the skills she learned at the workshop to help meet the growing demand for skilled technicians.

“There’s a lot of renewable energy in the gorge,” Brunton said. “There’s a lot of wind, a lot of hydro. We don’t really have a ton of solar in our program right now, so I’m here learning how they teach it.”

Carlson, who teaches about wind power as part of her science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum, said she didn’t know much about solar before attending a workshop earlier this summer.

She said learning how the systems actually work will help her be able to explain the concepts and even steer students towards new opportunities.

“A lot of the kids who take my STEM classes are very hands-on and like going into trades,” she said. “Now that I know this is here, I can definitely send kids this way.”