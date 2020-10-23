A life remembered: Roger Bannerman championed water quality

After earning a degree in chemistry from Humboldt State University, Bannerman moved to Madison to study water chemistry at UW-Madison, where he met his wife, Jane.

Bannerman joined the DNR in 1975 in the early days of the Clean Water Act. He was one of the first to study pollutants coming off urban streets. After his retirement in 2012, Bannerman continued working as a contractor for USGS and in numerous volunteer positions.

When not working, Bannerman loved being outdoors, paddling, hiking, biking, taking photos, or collecting water samples from Lake Wingra. He and Jane made annual trips to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area for the past three decades, often taking friends to introduce them to a place Jane said he considered magical.

“Roger had energy to burn,” Jane said. “And a lot of enthusiasm, and a lot of knowledge.”

Bannerman was an early champion of rain gardens, small depressions to capture rainwater so that it can infiltrate into the soil instead of running into storm sewers.

He built five in his own yard starting in 1999 and offered guidance to anyone who asked.