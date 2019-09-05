The transformer moves slowly down South Livingston Street. Reynolds Transfer & Storage was hired for the move. The American Transmission Company closed segments of East Main Street and South Livingston Street Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 to move a damaged transformer from the Blount Street Substation to the Madison Gas & Electric coal yard. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
The transformer moves slowly down South Livingston Street. Reynolds Transfer & Storage was hired for the move. The American Transmission Company closed segments of East Main Street and South Livingston Street Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 to move a damaged transformer from the Blount Street Substation to the Madison Gas & Electric coal yard. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Dan Carr with Reynolds Transfer & Storage with some of the track that the transformer was moving on. The American Transmission Company closed segments of East Main Street and South Livingston Street Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 to move a damaged transformer from the Blount Street Substation to the Madison Gas & Electric coal yard. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
The transformer moves slowly down East Main Street. Reynolds Transfer & Storage was hired for the move. The American Transmission Company closed segments of East Main Street and South Livingston Street Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 to move a damaged transformer from the Blount Street Substation to the Madison Gas & Electric coal yard. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
A worker from Reynolds Transfer & Storage sprays water on the track before the transformer is moved on it. The American Transmission Company closed segments of East Main Street and South Livingston Street Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 to move a damaged transformer from the Blount Street Substation to the Madison Gas & Electric coal yard. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
The transformer moves slowly down South Livingston Street. Reynolds Transfer & Storage was hired for the move. The American Transmission Company closed segments of East Main Street and South Livingston Street Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 to move a damaged transformer from the Blount Street Substation to the Madison Gas & Electric coal yard. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
The American Transmission Company closed segments of East Main Street and South Livingston Street Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 to move a damaged transformer from the Blount Street Substation to the Madison Gas & Electric coal yard. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
The transformer moves slowly down South Livingston Street. Reynolds Transfer & Storage was hired for the move. The American Transmission Company closed segments of East Main Street and South Livingston Street Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 to move a damaged transformer from the Blount Street Substation to the Madison Gas & Electric coal yard. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
The transformer moves slowly down South Livingston Street. Reynolds Transfer & Storage was hired for the move. The American Transmission Company closed segments of East Main Street and South Livingston Street Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 to move a damaged transformer from the Blount Street Substation to the Madison Gas & Electric coal yard. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Dan Carr with Reynolds Transfer & Storage with some of the track that the transformer was moving on. The American Transmission Company closed segments of East Main Street and South Livingston Street Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 to move a damaged transformer from the Blount Street Substation to the Madison Gas & Electric coal yard. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
The transformer moves slowly down East Main Street. Reynolds Transfer & Storage was hired for the move. The American Transmission Company closed segments of East Main Street and South Livingston Street Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 to move a damaged transformer from the Blount Street Substation to the Madison Gas & Electric coal yard. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
A worker from Reynolds Transfer & Storage sprays water on the track before the transformer is moved on it. The American Transmission Company closed segments of East Main Street and South Livingston Street Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 to move a damaged transformer from the Blount Street Substation to the Madison Gas & Electric coal yard. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
The transformer moves slowly down South Livingston Street. Reynolds Transfer & Storage was hired for the move. The American Transmission Company closed segments of East Main Street and South Livingston Street Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 to move a damaged transformer from the Blount Street Substation to the Madison Gas & Electric coal yard. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
The American Transmission Company closed segments of East Main Street and South Livingston Street Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 to move a damaged transformer from the Blount Street Substation to the Madison Gas & Electric coal yard. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
A charred, 137-ton transformer inched its way through Downtown Madison Wednesday as part of an effort to determine what caused it to explode six weeks ago.
Using a system of hydraulic jacks, rails and a turntable, a crew from Reynolds Transfer and Storage lifted the massive piece of equipment from its base in the Blount Street substation where it caught fire July 19 and slid it to a former Madison Gas & Electric coal yard just around the corner.
American Transmission Company engineers plan to dismantle the transformer beginning next week to determine what caused the failure.
When sliding along the Hydro-slide system, the transformer reached top speeds of up to 20 feet per hour, but the 600-foot journey was expected to take about 12 to 13 hours thanks to a couple of turns that required the crew to lift it up and change the direction of the rails.
The transformer moves slowly down East Main Street. Reynolds Transfer & Storage was hired for the move. The American Transmission Company closed segments of East Main Street and South Livingston Street Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 to move a damaged transformer from the Blount Street Substation to the Madison Gas & Electric coal yard. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Dan Carr with Reynolds Transfer & Storage with some of the track that the transformer was moving on. The American Transmission Company closed segments of East Main Street and South Livingston Street Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 to move a damaged transformer from the Blount Street Substation to the Madison Gas & Electric coal yard. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
The transformer moves slowly down South Livingston Street. Reynolds Transfer & Storage was hired for the move. The American Transmission Company closed segments of East Main Street and South Livingston Street Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 to move a damaged transformer from the Blount Street Substation to the Madison Gas & Electric coal yard. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
A worker from Reynolds Transfer & Storage sprays water on the track before the transformer is moved on it. The American Transmission Company closed segments of East Main Street and South Livingston Street Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 to move a damaged transformer from the Blount Street Substation to the Madison Gas & Electric coal yard. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
The transformer moves slowly down South Livingston Street. Reynolds Transfer & Storage was hired for the move. The American Transmission Company closed segments of East Main Street and South Livingston Street Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 to move a damaged transformer from the Blount Street Substation to the Madison Gas & Electric coal yard. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
The transformer moves slowly down South Livingston Street. Reynolds Transfer & Storage was hired for the move. The American Transmission Company closed segments of East Main Street and South Livingston Street Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 to move a damaged transformer from the Blount Street Substation to the Madison Gas & Electric coal yard. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
The American Transmission Company closed segments of East Main Street and South Livingston Street Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 to move a damaged transformer from the Blount Street Substation to the Madison Gas & Electric coal yard. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL