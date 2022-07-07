 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YAHARA CHAIN OF LAKES | DREDGING PROJECT

A faster flush: Dredging project should speed flow of water through Yahara chain of lakes

Dane County is on track to finish the second phase of an effort to reduce flooding in the Yahara chain of lakes this fall, officials said Wednesday.

County Executive Joe Parisi showcased progress on the initiative Wednesday. So far, he said the county has dredged up 52,000 cubic yards of sediment in an 11-mile area of the Yahara River during phase two.

Overall, the county hopes to remove 152,000 cubic yards, or about 12,000 dump truck loads, of sediment from two areas during this phase of the multiyear project: one from Lake Waubesa to Lower Mud Lake and a second from Lake Kegonsa to Highway B.

Sediment removal will improve water flow, allow for great flood storage and improve fish and wildlife habitat.

Yahara project

A dredge uses pumps to pull sediment from the Yahara River as part of a multiyear sediment removal project designed to reduce flooding in the Yahara chain of lakes.

Though sediment accumulation is natural, urban development has significantly increased the amount present in the lakes. The county has previously estimated urban runoff causes 8.5 million pounds of sediment to flow into the Yahara chain of lakes each year.

And the problem will only get worse, officials say.

“With climate change, our weather patterns are changing,” Parisi, said. “The intensity of the rain events we’re getting is making it more difficult for the chain of lakes to empty out the water as fast as it comes into them.”

To speed things along, the county is “cleaning out” the river channels between each lake using a dredging apparatus that grinds up the sediment and then sucks it out through a pipe. The material is then brought to a sediment removal project site, where water is separated and sent back into the river.

The project site resembles a pond — sediment has settled to the bottom, and water rises to the top. Officials create a human-made outlet that either raises or lowers the water level, based on what is necessary, and directs the water back into the river.

At the same time, a manual operation scoops up sediment closer to the shore and brings it to the site.

Yahara project

A 2-mile-long pipe system moves sediment drawn from the Yahara River basin to a "dewatering" operation. It will later become a prairie built from underwater sediment. 

Much of the sediment will be put to other uses. Some is sent to construction companies to help build things like parking lots. The sediment from this phase of the project will be used to fill a depression near the Yahara that will later be covered in soil and transformed into a prairie.

Though dredging up sediment temporarily disrupts the ecosystem, it’s actually beneficial in the long term, said John Reimer, assistant director of Dane County’s Land and Water Resource Department.

“Where we dredge, larger fish are all the way at the bottom,” he said. “After we pull out sediment, small fish go down there and grow, as well.”

The second phase of the project builds on the first, which sucked sediment out of the Yahara River between lakes Monona and Waubesa. The project’s first phase moved 40,000 cubic yards, or 3,000 dump truck loads, in total from the river.

The project, which began in 2020, was established in response to flooding in August 2018. A powerful storm caused more than a foot of rain in Dane County, which drained through the Yahara River and lakes Monona, Waubesa and Kegonsa.

Madison’s Isthmus, Monona and other low-lying areas experienced extreme flooding that killed a man and damaged thousands of homes and businesses.

070722-wsj-news-yahara-project3

John Reimer, assistant director of the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department, describes a dewatering operation where sediment is deposited and the water drawn back off.

Recent heavy rain and storms in the Madison area serve as an ongoing reminder of the necessity in mitigating flood risk, Parisi said.

The county is expected to spend between $10 million and $15 million on the four-year project. Given fluctuating water patterns, Parisi said, the county may decide to extend the project’s length.

“We do expect flooding to continue to be a challenge, because of the increased amount of rainfall that we’ll get due to climate change,” Parisi said. “That will put more strain on the system and cause more runoff. Once we’re through all of this, we’ll look at the topography and do what we can to prevent future runoff.”

The Yahara Lakes: Giants Among Us

The Yahara lakes are the Madison-area's dominant natural feature. They affect our daily lives, yet we may not know them well. This Wisconsin State Journal series examines the history, impact and health of our lakes.

Video: Yahara Lakes − Giants Among Us
Science & Environment

Video: Yahara Lakes − Giants Among Us

  • 0

The Yahara chain of lakes dominates our landscape. For the past 12,000 years, almost as soon as the last glacier withdrew, people have been dr…

Our sparkling jewels: Yahara chain dominates our landscape
Science & Environment
top story

Our sparkling jewels: Yahara chain dominates our landscape

  • Steven Verburg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Yahara lakes are a largely unknown world within our world. Running right through the middle of our lives, they affect us in ways so big and so familiar that that are easy to forget.

Madison's lakes feed our need to be near water
Local Government
top story

Madison's lakes feed our need to be near water

  • Steven Verburg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Yahara lakes help quench the human need for contact with nature.

How did the lakes get their names?
Science & Environment
top story

How did the lakes get their names?

  • Steven Verburg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The state christened the Yahara River’s four main lakes with undulating three-syllable names in 1855.

Photos: See underwater treasures in Madison's lakes
Science & Environment
top story editor's pick

Photos: See underwater treasures in Madison's lakes

  • 0

Tamara Thomsen is a marine archaeologist with the Wisconsin Historical Society and has documented hundreds of dives in the Yahara lakes. She a…

Photos: See how Madison's lakes have changed since the 19th century
Science & Environment
top story editor's pick

Photos: See how Madison's lakes have changed since the 19th century

  • 0

Madison's lakes have a long and storied history. Here's a look back at how they have changed over the years.

Photos: Madison's stunning lakes provide beautiful backdrop
Science & Environment
top story

Photos: Madison's stunning lakes provide beautiful backdrop

  • 0

Wisconsin State Journal photographers capture the stunning beauty of the Yahara River chain. 

Video: A Yahara Lakes sampler

Video: A Yahara Lakes sampler

  • 0

Images from lakes Mendota, Monona, Waubesa, Kegonsa and Wingra, the jewels in the Yahara River chain of lakes.

Underwater exploration: Yahara River Lakes

Underwater exploration: Yahara River Lakes

  • Laura Sparks
  • 0

Discover underwater oddities such as cars, boats, equipment and other objects beneath the surface of the Yahara lakes.

Why are the lakes here?
Science & Environment

Why are the lakes here?

  • Steven Verburg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Why is the water here? The unhurried Yahara River you see today follows much the same path of a very different watercourse that flowed long before the last glacier came and went.

Otis Redding's plane may be lakes' most enduring tragedy
Science & Environment

Otis Redding's plane may be lakes' most enduring tragedy

  • 0

Lt. Gerald Stull's crash is also remembered.

Which path will a drop of water take to reach the Madison lakes?
Science & Environment
topical

Which path will a drop of water take to reach the Madison lakes?

  • Steven Verburg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

One route travels above ground, the other below.

Lake levels rise and fall to the commands of a smart phone
Science & Environment

Lake levels rise and fall to the commands of a smart phone

  • Steven Verburg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Lake levels have been rising.

Divers like Rick Krueger uncover the lakes' underwater secrets
Science & Environment
top story

Divers like Rick Krueger uncover the lakes' underwater secrets

  • Steven Verburg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

You'll find cars, boats, ice shanties and much more at the bottom of the Yahara lakes.

As the glaciers retreated, people migrated toward the lakes
Science & Environment
top story

As the glaciers retreated, people migrated toward the lakes

  • Steven Verburg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Native peoples and European settlers have been drawn to the lakes. 

Ancient people returned for millennia to river site south of McFarland
Science & Environment

Ancient people returned for millennia to river site south of McFarland

  • Steven Verburg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

It only recently was subject to academic study.

Yahara lakes were home to dense and most varied native mounds
Science & Environment

Yahara lakes were home to dense and most varied native mounds

  • Steven Verburg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Many were destroyed by white settlers.

The lakes have defined Madison since its beginning
Science & Environment

The lakes have defined Madison since its beginning

  • Steven Verburg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

White settlers found the lakes attractive, just as did earlier inhabitants.

Readers share their favorite photos and stories of Madison's Yahara lakes
Science & Environment

Readers share their favorite photos and stories of Madison's Yahara lakes

  • 0

We asked Wisconsin State Journal readers for their stories and photos about the Yahara lakes. We received a tremendous response. It’s clear th…

Lake love stories: They're like family to us
Science & Environment
top story

Lake love stories: They're like family to us

  • Isabella Dally-Steele
  • 0

Each of us has our own relationship to the lakes, an affection that endures through good times and bad.

Making Waves: Artwork inspired by the lakes
Local News

Making Waves: Artwork inspired by the lakes

  • Kynala Phillips
  • 0

The beauty, health and culture of Madison's four lake has inspired timeless art in all mediums.

Many help clean and study the lakes, but progress is elusive
Science & Environment

Many help clean and study the lakes, but progress is elusive

  • Steven Verburg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

“If Wisconsin is going to have swimmable, fishable, drinkable water in 30 years, we need better farm policies,” said one researcher.  “What we’re doing is not working.”

From 'suck the muck' to bubble barriers, efforts to clean the lakes abound
Science & Environment

From 'suck the muck' to bubble barriers, efforts to clean the lakes abound

  • Steven Verburg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Madison, Dane County, farmers and others are fighting back against phosphorous and invasive carp. Will their efforts be enough?

Climate, policy changes pose risk of major flooding on Madison's Isthmus
Science & Environment
top story

Climate, policy changes pose risk of major flooding on Madison's Isthmus

  • Steven Verburg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Lake levels are rising, and the area may be on the cusp of flooding unlike anything in the last 100 years, according to one expert.

5 ways to help our lakes
Science & Environment
top story

5 ways to help our lakes

  • Fatoumata Ceesay
  • 0

Our everyday actions can have an impact on the lakes we love. Here are some simple things you can do to help take care of them.

List of Friends Groups that promote healthy lakes
Science & Environment

List of Friends Groups that promote healthy lakes

  • Fatoumata Ceesay
  • 0

Want to help improve and protect the Madison-area's cherished lakes? Several groups offer a way to get involved, including:

About the Project

About the Project

  • 0

GIANTS AMONG US

