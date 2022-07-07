A faster flush: Dredging project should speed flow of water through Yahara chain of lakes

Dane County is on track to finish the second phase of an effort to reduce flooding in the Yahara chain of lakes this fall, officials said Wednesday.
County Executive Joe Parisi showcased progress on the initiative Wednesday. So far, he said the county has dredged up 52,000 cubic yards of sediment in an 11-mile area of the Yahara River during phase two.
Overall, the county hopes to remove 152,000 cubic yards, or about 12,000 dump truck loads, of sediment from two areas during this phase of the multiyear project: one from Lake Waubesa to Lower Mud Lake and a second from Lake Kegonsa to Highway B.
Sediment removal will improve water flow, allow for great flood storage and improve fish and wildlife habitat.
Though sediment accumulation is natural, urban development has significantly increased the amount present in the lakes. The county has previously estimated urban runoff causes 8.5 million pounds of sediment to flow into the Yahara chain of lakes each year.
And the problem will only get worse, officials say.
“With climate change, our weather patterns are changing,” Parisi, said. “The intensity of the rain events we’re getting is making it more difficult for the chain of lakes to empty out the water as fast as it comes into them.”
To speed things along, the county is “cleaning out” the river channels between each lake using a dredging apparatus that grinds up the sediment and then sucks it out through a pipe. The material is then brought to a sediment removal project site, where water is separated and sent back into the river.
The project site resembles a pond — sediment has settled to the bottom, and water rises to the top. Officials create a human-made outlet that either raises or lowers the water level, based on what is necessary, and directs the water back into the river.
At the same time, a manual operation scoops up sediment closer to the shore and brings it to the site.
Much of the sediment will be put to other uses. Some is sent to construction companies to help build things like parking lots. The sediment from this phase of the project will be used to fill a depression near the Yahara that will later be covered in soil and transformed into a prairie.
Though dredging up sediment temporarily disrupts the ecosystem, it’s actually beneficial in the long term, said John Reimer, assistant director of Dane County’s Land and Water Resource Department.
“Where we dredge, larger fish are all the way at the bottom,” he said. “After we pull out sediment, small fish go down there and grow, as well.”
The second phase of the project builds on the first, which sucked sediment out of the Yahara River between lakes Monona and Waubesa. The project’s first phase moved 40,000 cubic yards, or 3,000 dump truck loads, in total from the river.
The project, which began in 2020, was established in response to flooding in August 2018. A powerful storm caused more than a foot of rain in Dane County, which drained through the Yahara River and lakes Monona, Waubesa and Kegonsa.
Madison’s Isthmus, Monona and other low-lying areas experienced extreme flooding that killed a man and damaged thousands of homes and businesses.
Recent heavy rain and storms in the Madison area serve as an ongoing reminder of the necessity in mitigating flood risk, Parisi said.
The county is expected to spend between $10 million and $15 million on the four-year project. Given fluctuating water patterns, Parisi said, the county may decide to extend the project’s length.
“We do expect flooding to continue to be a challenge, because of the increased amount of rainfall that we’ll get due to climate change,” Parisi said. “That will put more strain on the system and cause more runoff. Once we’re through all of this, we’ll look at the topography and do what we can to prevent future runoff.”
The Yahara Lakes: Giants Among Us
The Yahara lakes are the Madison-area's dominant natural feature. They affect our daily lives, yet we may not know them well. This Wisconsin State Journal series examines the history, impact and health of our lakes.
