Madison is hoping for rain today, and a lot of it.

But the quarter of an inch predicted to hit the area throughout Wednesday likely won’t make a dent in the extreme drought the area is facing.

The last time Dane County was under an extreme drought designation was 2012. And back then there was a little more recorded rain and the extreme drought was mainly in the southern part of the county.

Right now, 93% of Wisconsin is seeing at least some level of drought. But less than 3% of the state is facing extreme drought, including most of Dane County and parts of Sauk and Jefferson counties.

This year, the rainfall recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport since May 1 is only 2.79 inches — 8.3 inches below normal.

“This is the driest it has ever been at the Madison airport,” said Sarah Marquardt, hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Milwaukee. “That is pretty significant.”

Lawns are brown, berries are small and farmers are praying for rain.

Long accustomed to the variability of weather, farmers are feeling the effects of drought on crops such as field and sweet corn, soybeans, blueberries and strawberries.

To avoid chopping up corn for silage or drastically reduced yields, an estimated 1 to 1½ inches of rain will be needed each week until early September. Sweet corn could also be in short supply this fall as some crops are being considered total losses. And while the strawberry season produced fewer and smaller berries due to a lack of rain, there is also concern about plants surviving into next season.

At Yahara Hills Golf Course, the drought has maintenance staff testing the limits of the irrigation system. Much of the rough has gone dormant under the dry conditions, with drought-mitigation efforts centering on keeping the greens watered, said Shannon Barstow, golf course superintendent.

“I don’t think it’s keeping any revenue from us,” he said.

Read more:

>> Local lawn care businesses struggle in extreme drought

>> Crops in dire need of rain

>> Is my lawn dead? Answers to common drought questions

Meanwhile at UW-Madison, groundskeeping staff are continuing to water key campus locations, such as the fields along Lake Mendota and the lawns in front of the Kohl Center and Gordon Commons. Other less-frequented sites on campus are watered to keep vegetation alive but not necessarily green, to minimize water use, said Greg Bump, a UW-Madison spokesperson.

But watering and irrigation does not happen at the UW Arboretum, as its native plants have adapted to Wisconsin weather and are able to survive drought, Bump said.

Sustained dry weather has also put some strain on the city’s water supply, said Marcus Pearson, a spokesperson for the Madison Water Utility. It is asking residents to voluntarily limit outdoor water use but is not concerned about any long-term impacts to the city’s reserves. Madison’s water supply is at about 60% capacity, Pearson said, amounting to millions of gallons of water in reserve.

Precipitation is the main factor in declaring a drought, but other factors also go into it, including soil dryness, temperature and air flow, Marquardt said.

“Also, crop conditions play a role, too. The drought monitor looks at crop impacts, whether the crops are starting to dry up, whether the yields are starting to go down,” she said.

The jet stream has had a lot to do with the dry weather pattern, Marquardt said. The flow has been coming from the northwest since late spring. She called it a “persistent dry” that limits the chances for rain.

The Madison area has been missing out on the rain that has hit some other dry areas, including Milwaukee, which had two inches last week.

So what will it take to get out of the drought?

There is no magic number, Marquardt said, but Dane County would need several inches of rain. An inch of rain each week for the next several weeks would help the area start catching up. But it’s going to take some time, and heavy rain is not in the forecast for the next couple of weeks.

“We need rain that’s favorable for the crops, adds more moisture to the soil, increases stream flows, brings our precipitation deficits closer to normal,” she said.

“The drought will likely continue for several weeks. We are expecting some rainfall over the next week but likely not enough to improve drought conditions, especially in the Dane County area.”

State Journal reporters Barry Adams and Kimberly Wethal contributed to this report.

States with the worst droughts States with the worst droughts #51. Ohio #50. Alaska #49. New York #48. Indiana #47. Pennsylvania #46. New Jersey #45. Vermont #44. West Virginia #43. Maine #42. New Hampshire #41. Kentucky #40. Delaware #39. Illinois #38. Maryland #37. Michigan #36. Massachusetts #35. Washington DC #34. Rhode Island #33. Connecticut #32. Wisconsin #31. Virginia #30. Mississippi #29. Tennessee #28. Missouri #27. Iowa #26. Arkansas #25. Minnesota #24. Florida #23. Louisiana #22. North Carolina #21. Alabama #20. Washington #19. North Dakota #18. South Dakota #17. Oklahoma #16. South Carolina #15. Kansas #14. Georgia #13. Nebraska #12. Montana #11. Texas #10. Hawaii #9. Oregon #8. Idaho #7. Colorado #6. Wyoming #5. California #4. Utah #3. New Mexico #2. Nevada #1. Arizona States with the worst droughts #50. West Virginia #49. Alaska #48. Ohio #47. Illinois #46. Kentucky #45. Tennessee #44. Indiana #43. Wisconsin #42. Arkansas #41. Maine #40. New Hampshire #39. Massachusetts #38. Vermont #37. Connecticut #36. Rhode Island #35. New York #34. Pennsylvania #33. Mississippi #32. Missouri #31. Michigan #30. Delaware #29. South Carolina #28. Georgia #27. Virginia #26. Louisiana #25. Arizona #24. New Jersey #23. Alabama #22. Maryland #21. North Carolina #20. Minnesota #19. California #18. Colorado #17. Washington #16. Wyoming #15. Iowa #14. New Mexico #13. Oklahoma #12. Texas #11. Kansas #10. Montana #9. Florida #8. Hawaii #7. Oregon #6. Utah #5. Nevada #4. Idaho #3. Nebraska #2. North Dakota #1. South Dakota