5 Madison-area beaches closed due to blue-green algae

Five Madison-area beaches have already been closed to swimming this spring due to blue-green algae in the water.

Following the first test of the season, blue-green algae was detected at beaches at BB Clarke, Olbrich and Warner parks and the Hudson Park lake access point, according to Public Health Madison Dane County. Fireman's Park in Verona is also closed as a precaution, even though regular monitoring has not yet begun there.

Public Health urges swimmers to check conditions before entering the water at all beaches, as algae levels can change quickly. Officials also caution swimmers and their pets to stay out of any beaches with closed signs posted.

The five beaches that are closed will reopen when further testing shows conditions are acceptable, according to Public Health. For up-to-date beach conditions, see go.madison.com/beaches.

