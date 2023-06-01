Two Madison-area companies were among eight U.S. businesses awarded a total of $46 million on Wednesday to try to curb the world’s climate crisis through nuclear fusion.
Realta Fusion, a fusion energy startup founded in the fall of 2022, received $12 million from the federal government and other organizations to design a magnetic bottle device that could help reduce the reliance industries that make common materials like plastic have on fossil fuels, Realta said.
That company was spun out of a two-year project at UW-Madison led by physics professor Cary Forest, who is Realta’s co-founder and chief scientific officer. The money for that project — $10 million — came from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Project’s Agency-Energy, or ARPA-E program.
Nuclear fusion is a reaction that occurs in stars where two or more atoms are combined to make a larger atom along with the release of large quantities of energy, Forest explained.
The magnetic bottle device Realta Fusion has been developing essentially replicates the nuclear fusion process with mirrors, Forest said.
Nuclear fusion currently has applications in medical imaging, but Forest said “what we really care about is making a lot of energy” and using the heat the device could generate to make things like concrete, plastics, steel and even fertilizers. There could also, realistically in about a decade, be applications for electricity production, Forest said, as well as burning up waste created by current nuclear fusion reactors.
Currently, fossil fuels are used to make such industrial materials, he explained, adding that those make up more than half the world’s carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to the global warming problem. Despite the rapid adoption of renewable energies like wind and solar, the startup said 80% of global energy is still supplied by fossil fuels.
The $12 million will cover the engineering design and physics of Realta Fusion’s next magnetic bottle device, said Realta Fusion CEO Kieran Furlong. The tech Realta’s five-person team has been working on the last few years is an early proof of concept. The money will also add more workers to the startup.
Khosla Ventures, an investment company out of California, supplied Realta $9 million, and the U.S. Department of Energy $3 million.
Another Madison-area company, Type One Energy Group, of Middleton, also received federal funding to advance its nuclear fusion technologies .
That company Wednesday confirmed the award, but did not provide specifics about what nuclear fusion project the money was for or how much funding was received.
Type One Energy Group in March received $29 million to “commercialize its stellarator fusion technology,” the company said in a statement.
According to the Department of Energy, a stellarator is a machine that uses magnetic fields to confine a nuclear material known as plasma in the shape of a donut called a torus. The magnetic fields allow scientists to control the plasma particles and create the right conditions for fusion reactions.
The machines use extremely strong electromagnets to “generate twisting magnetic fields that wrap the long way around the donut shape,” according to the department.
Part of a larger U.S. effort
The $46 million awarded to the eight companies to advance nuclear fusion technologies comes from the federal Energy Act of 2020 and covers the first 18 months of research for each company’s project.
Some of the projects may last up to five years, and future federal government money is contingent upon whether companies can deliver on what they promise, the Department of Energy said.
Other companies receiving money are Commonwealth Fusion Systems in Massachusetts, Focused Energy in Texas, Princeton Stellarators in New Jersey, Tokamak Energy in West Virginia, Xeimer Energy in California and Zap Energy in Washington.
The federal money comes after researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it, which is known as energy net gain. The achievement in December has paved the way for advancements in national defense and the future of clean power, the Department of Energy said.
“Fusion offers the potential to create the power of the sun right here on Earth,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to partnering with innovative researchers and companies across the country to take fusion energy past the lab and toward the grid.”
