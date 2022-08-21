125-degree heat index in Dane County? It could happen by midcentury, study says

By the time they retire, Wisconsin millennials won’t need to move to Arizona to experience scorching heat.

Within 30 years, climate change will create an “extreme heat belt” stretching from Texas to southern Wisconsin that could expose up to a quarter of the nation to heat indexes of more than 125 degrees, according to a new study.

The hyperlocal analysis, published Monday by the nonprofit First Street Foundation, used a peer-reviewed model to identify current and future heat events. The authors estimated the seven hottest days expected for any property this year and then used the model to predict the number and intensity of hot days in three decades.

On average, the hottest seven days for any place today is expected to grow to 18 days by 2053. But some areas will see a bigger change than others, making millions more Americans vulnerable to potentially lethal heat.

Today there are 50 counties expected to experience at least one day with a heat index above 125 degrees, which the National Weather Service considers “extremely dangerous.” A heat index combines temperature and humidity to approximate how hot it feels in the shade.

By 2053, those temperatures will affect some 1,023 counties that are home to more than 107 million people, most of them concentrated in what the foundation calls the “extreme heat belt” in the center of the continent.

That belt includes counties across southern Wisconsin, including Dane and Dodge, and up the Mississippi River to Trempealeau County.

“Increasing temperatures are broadly discussed as averages, but the focus should be on the extension of the extreme tail events expected in a given year,” said Matthew Eby, founder and CEO of First Street Foundation. “We need to be prepared for the inevitable, that a quarter of the country will soon fall inside the Extreme Heat Belt with temperatures exceeding 125 F and the results will be dire.”

The model also predicts an increase in the frequency and duration of more moderate heat waves.

Most Wisconsin counties will see two to three times more of what are now the hottest days.

The biggest change is expected in Grant County, which currently has an average of seven days when the heat index is over 100 degrees. By 2053, the county is expected to see 15 such days.

In Dane County, the number of days with at least a 100-degree heat index is expected to go from seven to 13.

First Street, whose mission is quantifying and communicating the risks associated with climate change, has incorporated the heat model into its Risk Factor tool, which calculates the current and future vulnerability to flood and wildfire for every property in the lower 48 states.