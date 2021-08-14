Entrepreneurship summit considers how diversity efforts can cause harm

“They lack the necessary reflection to allow them to have the kind of systemic impact that really is necessary if we want to generate anything meaningful in terms of outcomes. ... Do I think the DEI initiatives are better than nothing? Absolutely. Do I think that we can do better? Again, absolutely.

According to Moore, “the fundamental goal of DEI initiatives is helping a dominant culture make sense of operating in a diverse environment.”

“Why is it hard? Because we live in a fundamentally racist society,” Moore said, adding that white people can’t expect Black people to change that. ”Who knows how to help white people not be racist? It isn't Black people.”

Using the language of the startup world, Moore called for those who care about supporting entrepreneurs to “iterate and evolve an ecosystem that is significantly more efficient and effective for lots and lots of folks who are not ... young cisgender straight white men in particular.”

But making that change, Smith said, will require that organizations diversify their leadership.

“I look at a lot of corporate boards. I look at a lot of venture capital (firms), and it doesn't look like me,” he said. “In order to make good, solid decisions and to be innovative and creative with new solutions, you’ve got to have diversity around you.”

