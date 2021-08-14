Entrepreneurship summit considers how diversity efforts can cause harm

While Madison has built a flourishing startup economy, some say the various incubators and events designed to support entrepreneurs can be unwelcoming to entrepreneurs of color. But are efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion causing harm too?
That was the question put to panelists at Friday’s Social Good Summit. It was the fourth installment of an annual event hosted by Collaboration for Good, Inc., a nonprofit that aims to build capacity and economic equity for organizations working toward social good.
The event was held virtually and free to attend. The discussion was moderated by Hanif Nu'man, founder of ReSCI Consulting, which advises companies on their organizational culture.
Performative allyship
Afra Smith is the founder of The Melanin Project, based in Madison, which provides financial coaching services to help Black women build generational wealth. As a Black entrepreneur, Smith described attending a networking event where people avoided making eye contact and quickly handed her off to other attendees. Later, the organization that hosted the event — which she didn’t name — posted her photo to their website. Smith calls that “performative allyship.”
“You're having me be a part of your space even though I don't feel welcome, but then you present pictures as if this was a very open forum for all entrepreneurs when it wasn’t,” Smith said.
Maria Khokhar, founder of Madison-based social impact startup Voltage Volunteering, noted that organizations that support entrepreneurs sometimes choose quantity over quality, measuring their success by the number of diverse entrepreneurs they serve, rather than the quality of the service they provide to those entrepreneurs. Sometimes, she said, that means the support doesn’t last long enough to see an entrepreneur’s plans through.
“There is good intention, but I think some of the follow-through is lacking,” Khokhar said. “How long is it going to take an entrepreneur who (has) other life circumstances that they're contending with at the same time as they're trying to get their venture off the ground or grow their venture?” She’d like to see organizations work with the same group of entrepreneurs for a longer period.
That’s the approach that organizers chose when designing the Market Ready program to prepare potential vendors to sell their goods in the forthcoming Madison Public Market, said Ian Aley, who oversaw that program for three years before taking a job with the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Office of Sustainability. That model, he said, helped those 30 entrepreneurs form a supportive community over the program’s three-year term.
“Knowing each other's kids' names and knowing what's going on in each other's lives really seems to make a difference,” Aley said.
Another thing the Market Ready program did well, he said, was to treat participants as experts who have valuable experience to share with each other.
“Starting from the assumption that everybody has expertise, that everybody has strength, and that all you really need to do is convene and really bring people together ... that seems to be an approach that doesn't get taken up that often in the broader (startup) ecosystem.”
Another bad practice, Aley said, is calling on people of color to serve on advisory boards or to mentor others without payment. That’s why Market Ready leaders opted to pay those who served on the board that made decisions about which businesses to fund.
“I think that there could be a lot of harm that's caused when people get asked again and again and again to share their experience and to serve the broader community, and their time is not valued,” Aley said.
Beyond good intentions
These challenges aren’t unique to the startup environment, as Judy McNeal, owner of the jewelry company QB Magnetic Creations, can attest.
“I started working in corporate America when I was 17 years old,” McNeal said. She was often the only Black woman in any room. Being “one of the only,” McNeal regularly had to adapt to a dominant workplace culture. But her bosses didn’t.
“They never had to step outside of their box. ... They never had to make any adjustments at all, period.
McNeal would like to see more white leaders spend time at events and places where they’re in the minority so that they can step out of their comfort zones.
“It's really about those relationships, stepping outside of that box,” McNeal said. “Get to know us. We have no choice but to get to know you.”
Elmer Moore Jr., executive director of Scale Up Milwaukee, a project of civic organization The Greater Milwaukee Committee, said many diversity, equity and inclusion efforts “are a little clumsy in their nature (and) a little unsophisticated in their approach.”
“They lack the necessary reflection to allow them to have the kind of systemic impact that really is necessary if we want to generate anything meaningful in terms of outcomes. ... Do I think the DEI initiatives are better than nothing? Absolutely. Do I think that we can do better? Again, absolutely.
According to Moore, “the fundamental goal of DEI initiatives is helping a dominant culture make sense of operating in a diverse environment.”
“Why is it hard? Because we live in a fundamentally racist society,” Moore said, adding that white people can’t expect Black people to change that. ”Who knows how to help white people not be racist? It isn't Black people.”
Using the language of the startup world, Moore called for those who care about supporting entrepreneurs to “iterate and evolve an ecosystem that is significantly more efficient and effective for lots and lots of folks who are not ... young cisgender straight white men in particular.”
But making that change, Smith said, will require that organizations diversify their leadership.
“I look at a lot of corporate boards. I look at a lot of venture capital (firms), and it doesn't look like me,” he said. “In order to make good, solid decisions and to be innovative and creative with new solutions, you’ve got to have diversity around you.”
