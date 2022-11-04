 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enjoy an extra hour of sleep this weekend as daylight saving time ends

Daylight saving time fall back clock

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday as Daylight Saving Time ends.

Don't forget to change your clocks this weekend with daylight saving time ending early Sunday morning.

The semi-annual clock change officially happens at 2 a.m. Sunday, when clocks should be set back one hour to 1 a.m., giving everyone an extra hour of sleep.

Accuweather's Dexter Henry explores the the seemingly never-ending debate to have or do away with daylight saving time in this video from 2020.

Daylight saving time started March 13 this year.

Authorities recommend using daylight saving time as a semi-annual reminder to check items like smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, wood burning stoves, fire extinguishers, and emergency kits for home and vehicles.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

poll in 2019 by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time. But there was no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.

Watch Now: Related Video

