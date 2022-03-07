EMTs save 11-month-old choking on bottle cap, Madison Fire Department says

EMTs saved an 11-month-old who was choking on a bottle cap and stopped breathing on Thursday, the Madison Fire Department reported.
Shortly after 11:30 a.m., Ladder 2 and Medic 6 responded to the 7000 block of Tree Lane the child had put the bottle cap in his mouth and began to choke, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
The child was carried outside to meet first responders. A Madison police officer was performing back blows to try to clear the object from the child’s airway, but that did not work. Ladder 2 personnel then took over, alternating between back blows and chest compressions, but the cap remained stuck and within moments, the child’s heart stopped beating, Schuster said.
EMTs began performing CPR, and what was happening was relayed to paramedics who were on the way. They advised the ladder crew to retrieve a Magill forceps and laryngoscope and to use these tools to pull the object out of the child’s airway. The ladder crew did that and were able to clear the obstruction just as Medic 6 arrived, Schuster said.
People are also reading…
Paramedics cleared fluids from the child’s mouth and airway, and the child’s oxygen levels soon returned to normal. While being taken to the hospital, the child became more responsive and eventually began to cry, "a welcome sound to all who had come to his aid," Schuster said.
Reporter Chris Rickert's 5 favorite stories from 2021
This year provided plenty of opportunity to look more closely at how some of last year's top issues — including the pandemic, elections and race relations — continue to affect us all.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
Two people affiliated with the group have posted more than $220,000 in bail since last summer.
Chronic absenteeism among Madison middle schoolers doubled with the advent of the pandemic.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
Mothers of students targeted in violence call for better security at school.