EMTs save 11-month-old choking on bottle cap, Madison Fire Department says

EMTs saved an 11-month-old who was choking on a bottle cap and stopped breathing on Thursday, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., Ladder 2 and Medic 6 responded to the 7000 block of Tree Lane the child had put the bottle cap in his mouth and began to choke, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The child was carried outside to meet first responders. A Madison police officer was performing back blows to try to clear the object from the child’s airway, but that did not work. Ladder 2 personnel then took over, alternating between back blows and chest compressions, but the cap remained stuck and within moments, the child’s heart stopped beating, Schuster said.

EMTs began performing CPR, and what was happening was relayed to paramedics who were on the way. They advised the ladder crew to retrieve a Magill forceps and laryngoscope and to use these tools to pull the object out of the child’s airway. The ladder crew did that and were able to clear the obstruction just as Medic 6 arrived, Schuster said.

Paramedics cleared fluids from the child’s mouth and airway, and the child’s oxygen levels soon returned to normal. While being taken to the hospital, the child became more responsive and eventually began to cry, "a welcome sound to all who had come to his aid," Schuster said.

