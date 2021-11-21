Empty Stocking-Reading Project collaboration aims to reduce education disparities

Navsaria teaches at UW-Madison and is a national leader in the Reach Out & Read initiative, which aims to integrate reading into standard pediatric care.

“I would say the book on its own is not automatically going to do something unless the conditions are right,” he said. “I would say it’s almost like dropping a seed onto a concrete sidewalk. If you don’t have soil, you don’t have water, you don’t have the right nutrients, it’s not going to sprout and grow. Now, if you have water and soil (but) no seed, well, that doesn’t work either.”

Navsaria is concerned that the pandemic will widen academic achievement gaps that already existed.

Youngsters in financially secure families will recover just fine from the educational upheaval of the past two years, he said.

“Kids’ brains are very resilient; they’re very malleable.”

But, he added, “What about those families who have lost jobs (that) may not be coming back? Or they’re working multiple jobs? What about families in which parents or maybe other key family members have died? Those stressors are not going away. ... Those kids are going to be even more behind because they don’t have the good conditions that allow them to bounce back so easily.