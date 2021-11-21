Empty Stocking-Reading Project collaboration aims to reduce education disparities

Madison’s tale-of-two-cities dilemma is well documented.
It’s the best of places — and also the worst.
The COVID-19 pandemic may exacerbate those disparities, but collaborations like the one between the Empty Stocking Club and the Madison Reading Project aim to chip away at them.
Last week, the Reading Project began its second annual book drive, hoping to collect enough books to give one to every child who gets a Christmas present from the Empty Stocking Club.
The two programs launched their partnership last year after organizers realized they serve many of the same financially strapped families.
“The Empty Stocking Club program has been going on for a really long time, and we just wouldn’t be able to distribute this many books to this many kids and families without that partnership at this time,” said Deirdre Steinmetz, program and operations director for the Madison Reading Project.
“To be able to reach an additional 10,000 kids in a month is awesome, and ... just by way of them doing an excellent job with the planning and organization, we were really able to just step in and add something extra, which is a beautiful thing.”
What good is giving away books?
It helps to address systemic disparities in education — but it can’t be the only step taken, said Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, an American Family Children’s Hospital pediatrician. In many cases, parents and caregivers also need to be taught how to read with their kids, because they didn’t experience that themselves as children.
Navsaria teaches at UW-Madison and is a national leader in the Reach Out & Read initiative, which aims to integrate reading into standard pediatric care.
“I would say the book on its own is not automatically going to do something unless the conditions are right,” he said. “I would say it’s almost like dropping a seed onto a concrete sidewalk. If you don’t have soil, you don’t have water, you don’t have the right nutrients, it’s not going to sprout and grow. Now, if you have water and soil (but) no seed, well, that doesn’t work either.”
Navsaria is concerned that the pandemic will widen academic achievement gaps that already existed.
Youngsters in financially secure families will recover just fine from the educational upheaval of the past two years, he said.
“Kids’ brains are very resilient; they’re very malleable.”
But, he added, “What about those families who have lost jobs (that) may not be coming back? Or they’re working multiple jobs? What about families in which parents or maybe other key family members have died? Those stressors are not going away. ... Those kids are going to be even more behind because they don’t have the good conditions that allow them to bounce back so easily.
“So that’s on us,” he said. “That’s on us as a society to figure out, ‘How do we make sure those kids are not even more left behind than they already have been?’”
The Empty Stocking Club and Madison Reading Project’s solution is to give toys and books to children who don’t have them.
Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has been ensuring that all area children get at least one high-quality toy at Christmastime, regardless of a family’s financial circumstances. The toys are bought with donations from community members and readers of the Wisconsin State Journal, which sponsors the Empty Stocking Club.
The Madison Reading Project began in 2013 after founder Rowan Childs learned that children who grow up without books in their homes, often because families can’t afford books, struggle with learning to read.
Steinmetz, from the Reading Project, has now joined the Empty Stocking Club board, deepening the bond between the two programs.
Through the Reading Project, she said, “We hear educators and social workers and families all the time, what their needs are, and we can help pass that along to the folks that are planning the Empty Stocking program.
“The last couple of years have been really hard on families and educators,” Steinmetz said. “And we’re just really excited to be able to continue this partnership and provide more for families during such an important time.”
The Madison Reading Project’s book drive runs through Dec. 15.
People who want to donate to the Empty Stocking Club can use the envelope in today’s newspaper, make online donations at emptystockingclub.com, or mail to: Empty Stocking Club, Wisconsin State Journal, Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708.