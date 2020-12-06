“As a kid, my mom used to go to Empty Stocking to get gifts,” Solis said. “Empty Stocking always came through.”

Comfort Solis, the mother of four sons under age 8 and a relative of Shantrice Solis, is one of the two dozen parents that the community center made certain got on the Empty Stocking list.

“It’s going to help me out in such an amazing way,” said Comfort Solis, who notes that her boys are dreaming of superhero toys and racing cars for Christmas.

“I recently had to stop working so I could focus on my classes to get my CNA (certified nursing assistant certificate),” she said. “Having Empty Stocking is really a blessing.”

The Madison Reading Project is working with Empty Stocking this year to also provide a brand-new book for each child, personally selected for that child’s reading level and interests.

“Empty Stocking is literally delivering Christmas to some families,” Dreyfuss said.

“Every father wants to be able to provide for his daughter,” said Reed. “I can give (Aria) what she needs, not always what she wants.”