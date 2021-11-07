Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal, Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Alliant Energy Foundation, on behalf of Ronald Fischer, Oregon;$590.07
Love the Helping Hands program!;$500.00
Millard & Barbara Susman, Madison;$300.00
Thomas & Donna Miller, in memory of Dunn & Cindy Sheldon, Madison;$250.00
The Nystrom Family Charitable Fund, Middleton;$200.00
Jo Ann & Marlyn Klongland;$200.00
Roy & Marian Sweeney, in honor of son Tim, Madison;$150.00
Robin Andrews, Middleton;$100.00
James Berger, Madison;$100.00
In memory of our mother & father, Ruth & Forrest (Dewey) Badeau;$100.00
Dave & Teri Kinney, Madison;$100.00
Alliant Energy Foundation, on behalf of Robert Nachreiner;$100.00
Julie & Rob Bauer, Verona;$75.00
Terry & Elizabeth Tuschen, Middleton;$50.00
John Horton;$50.00
Amazon Smile;$36.08
Donation on behalf Dillon & Caleb Bare, Verona;$30.00
Susan Intlekofer, Madison;$25.00
Richard Russo, Madison;$25.00
Joan Skalet, in memory of Joanne Aeschlimann, Black Earth;$25.00
Arneson, in memory of Bill Albright, Stoughton;$25.00
Margaret Solheim, Madison;$10.00
Total anonymous;$2,063.00
Today's Gifts;$5,104.15
TOTAL TO DATE;$5,104.15