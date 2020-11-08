Empty Stocking Club volunteers will deliver holiday toys to families in need amid COVID-19 pandemic

When it comes to getting Christmas toys into the hands of her young clients, Becky Marquardt is certainly not going to let a pandemic stop her.
Marquardt, an Early Head Start family advocate for Reach Dane, is one of the many area workers partnering with the Empty Stocking Club this year to make sure every child in Dane County has at least one brand-new gift at holiday time, no matter their financial circumstances.
For more than a century, the Empty Stocking Club has been supported by generous donations from Wisconsin State Journal readers and other community members. The huge toy giveaway usually sets up shop at the Alliant Energy Center for several days each December so that parents and guardians can stop in and pick out a special gift for their child. In 2019, the Empty Stocking Club distributed some 10,000 toys to about 3,200 families.
This year, however, because of COVID-19, no toys will be handed out at the Alliant Energy Center. Instead, the Empty Stocking Club will depend on community connectors such as Marquardt to get toys to families in need.
Marquardt, of DeForest, works with about a dozen Dane County families through pregnancy and until their child reaches age 4 — helping set up doctor’s appointments, educating parents on child growth and positive parenting, and getting families connected with resources they need. During the pandemic, she has regularly dropped off prepared activities and lots of books at the door for the toddlers who know her as “Miss Becky.”
“In the ideal world — not the COVID world — we see our clients for an hour and a half every week in the home,” she said. “We’re very, very close.”
Transportation is a major challenge for many of her clients, so in the past Marquardt would often drive adults to pick out a holiday surprise for their child from the Empty Stocking Club. Because of the pandemic, however, this year clients will indicate a general preference for an age-appropriate toy for each child on their application, and volunteer “elves” will select one they hope suits the child.
Marquardt will act as the go-between for her clients, picking up and then delivering the gifts. This year, Empty Stocking recipients also will receive a book through the Madison Reading Project.
“What I love about Empty Stocking, what draws me to it every year, is that the families actually get to ‘shop,’” she said. “Rather than a straight giveaway, you get to look around a little bit. You get to pick out one great thing for your child, and it’s a little more personal.” Organizers are working hard to find ways to preserve this process using a well-choreographed, socially distanced volunteer operation.
Like Marquardt, other advocates throughout Dane County will be picking up large numbers of requested toys this year and delivering them to families who otherwise could not afford them. David Fields Jr., resident services coordinator at Prairie Crossing, a Madison apartment complex serving lower income and impoverished families, regularly helps families apply for the Empty Stocking Club. This year he’ll also pick up toys and bring them back to Prairie Crossing for the families who will hide them until Christmas.
“Because of COVID, it’s put a huge wrench into how we do everything,” Fields said.
“Most of the families are always in need. They don’t have the monetary means any time, especially the holidays, to go out and get things for their children.”
Kim Stalker-Herron, lead social worker for the Madison School District, said that because of a rise in need in the community, the impact of the Empty Stocking Club this year will be greater than ever.
“There are so many people who’ve been laid off — or their workplace, like a restaurant, has been closed,” Stalker-Herron said. “I see people struggling and not able to work.”
The district’s approximately 70 social workers already “have close relationships with our families in need,” she said, and they’re working out the logistics to get Empty Stocking Club toys to those families in December.
“We know how important it is to our families to provide for their children during the holidays,” she said. With parents able to select something specific for their child through the Empty Stocking Club, “the gift is coming from the family, which I think is the beautiful thing about it.”
“It means so much to families, and it means so much to social workers, too. As social workers, we’re trying to meet the needs of our students and families, and without these kinds of programs we couldn’t do it.”
The Empty Stocking Club, which is sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal, serves families in a wide range of difficult circumstances — as Marquardt, the Early Head Start family advocate, knows firsthand. When she and her husband were foster parents, they turned to Empty Stocking at holiday time to make their foster children’s Christmas happier. After they adopted, they were able to give back by volunteering for the organization. When Marquardt’s husband got cancer and was no longer able to work, “life was bleak” and Empty Stocking helped again, she said. Today Marquardt, now a widow with three teenage sons, serves on the Empty Stocking Club board of directors.
“I love that Empty Stocking doesn’t turn anyone away,” she said. “I appreciate that they’re so open, so accessible.”
Empty Stocking “is so important,” Fields agreed. “Our residents really rely on it every year. It makes them feel like everything’s ok, that they’ll always have something to rely on at Christmastime.”
How to apply, donate
To apply for Empty Stocking Club, sign up as a volunteer to work behind the scenes, or to make a donation by credit card, please visit www.emptystockingclub.com.
Donations can also be mailed using the convenient envelope included in today’s newspaper, or by sending your check to: Empty Stocking Club c/o the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708. The State Journal publishes all names of Empty Stocking Club donors in the newspaper to thank them for their support.
Nonprofits and social service organizations serving clients who might qualify for the Empty Stocking Club can reach executive director Lynn Wood at emptystockingclub@gmail.com.
Helping Hands
The Empty Stocking Club also helps to fund the newspaper’s Helping Hands program. Through Helping Hands, Wisconsin children become the donors by writing to the State Journal to say how they would spend $200 to help someone in need in their communities. Helping Hands then provides a grant to those people highlighted in select letters.
Letters to Helping Hands will be accepted through Nov. 11 at helpinghands@madison.com. Some of those stories will be published in the State Journal’s Sunday Best features section in December.
