Empty Stocking Club volunteers will deliver holiday toys to families in need amid COVID-19 pandemic

“In the ideal world — not the COVID world — we see our clients for an hour and a half every week in the home,” she said. “We’re very, very close.”

Transportation is a major challenge for many of her clients, so in the past Marquardt would often drive adults to pick out a holiday surprise for their child from the Empty Stocking Club. Because of the pandemic, however, this year clients will indicate a general preference for an age-appropriate toy for each child on their application, and volunteer “elves” will select one they hope suits the child.

Marquardt will act as the go-between for her clients, picking up and then delivering the gifts. This year, Empty Stocking recipients also will receive a book through the Madison Reading Project.

“What I love about Empty Stocking, what draws me to it every year, is that the families actually get to ‘shop,’” she said. “Rather than a straight giveaway, you get to look around a little bit. You get to pick out one great thing for your child, and it’s a little more personal.” Organizers are working hard to find ways to preserve this process using a well-choreographed, socially distanced volunteer operation.