Empty Stocking Club Toy Depot
Volunteers, including Virginia Wagner, left, and Lysa Thoeny, set out toys Monday in preparation for the Wisconsin State Journal's Empty Stocking Club Toy Depot at the Alliant Energy Center.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

One message that always comes through loud and clear at the Empty Stocking Club Toy Depot is the fact that there is great need in this community.

Many parents who come to pick out toys for their children tell us that this gift will be the only ones their children will get this year.

Empty Stocking Club logo

So when you donate money to the Empty Stocking Club, you’re providing a gift that is much more valuable than the cost of a doll, race car or craft kit. You’re supplying hope. And quite often, that sentiment transfers to the parents as much as the kids.

“We are extremely grateful, and they will be so excited to receive these Christmas morning!” a mother said in a note last week to the newspaper’s charity. “To me it’s even more meaningful than material things. ... It’s knowing people love each other and want to help those in the community.”

Since 1918, the Wisconsin State Journal and its readers have brightened the holidays for families in need through a longstanding partnership. Each year, readers donate money, and the State Journal buys the toys, identifies the families and sets up the distribution effort. We are still tallying the latest numbers for this year. But last year, the Empty Stocking Club served about 4,000 families, giving away 15,000 toys.

In honor of the charity’s 100th anniversary, the State Journal is hoping to raise $300,000 this year to serve even more children. We are hoping you will consider helping us reach that number. Your gift is meaningful and makes a tangible difference in a child’s life.

Please consider being part of the Empty Stocking Club. Today’s newspaper contains a donation envelope for your convenience. You can also contribute online at go.madison.com/empty-stocking or mail your donation to:

The Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

