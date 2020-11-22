Empty Stocking Club recipients to receive 2 gifts this year -- a book along with a toy

Madison Reading Project got on board with the Empty Stocking Club this year because of their overlapping clientele, said Deirdre Steinmetz, the project’s literacy and outreach coordinator.

“We realized that we serve a lot of the same people,” she said. “We’re really excited about getting books in the hands of children, especially those who might need them and not have a lot of books at home.”

Having a book under the Christmas tree sends a signal about how truly special books are. And it will be important for children to have extra reading materials during the long winter break from school, Steinmetz said.

“We really want to give kids that new-book experience,” she said.

Founded in 2013, the nonprofit Madison Reading Project has not slowed down during the pandemic. In fact, it’s been distributing more books than ever this year — often through neighborhood community centers, preschools and out-of-school youth programs, and at sites such as food-distribution events. The organization has converted its Big Red Reading Bus — normally a sort of roving bookstore where children can come on board and pick out a free book to take home — to a delivery vehicle for now, Steinmetz said.