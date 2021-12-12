Empty Stocking Club really needs your help at this week's Toy Depot

OK, Madison, the Empty Stocking Club needs you this week — in a big way.
Empty Stocking is short on volunteers, with hundreds of shifts still not filled just days before the Toy Depot, which is set for Tuesday and Wednesday at the Alliant Energy Center.
And in some cases, the shortage of volunteers is critical.
For instance, late last week just two volunteers were signed up for the 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday shift, when Empty Stocking needs 92 people helping out.
“The volunteers are coming in, but now I have some very specific needs,” Empty Stocking executive director Lynn Wood said. “The volunteering portion, making sure that our shifts are all covered, is one of the biggest things right now.”
Sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal, the Empty Stocking Club aims to ensure that every child in the area receives at least one new, high-quality toy at Christmas, regardless of a family’s financial situation.
Parents and caregivers come to the Toy Depot each December to choose the presents that best suit their children.
It’s the hundreds of volunteers greeting shoppers, helping them find the right gifts, scanning vouchers and bagging up toys that makes the entire event run smoothly.
State Journal staff members started the Empty Stocking Club in 1918, and the newspaper has sponsored Empty Stocking ever since, collecting donations from readers and other community members who generously fund the program.
It’s a big task: Last year, Empty Stocking served 10,570 children.
A board that includes Wood, community members and State Journal representatives oversees the planning and implementation of the Toy Depot.
But it takes help from community volunteers for the Empty Stocking Club to fulfill its mission of making Christmas merry for all.
Sometimes, individuals volunteer. Other times, it’s families, co-workers, friends, church members, community organizations and students signing up to help out together.
Volunteers work in two-hour shifts.
They’re needed on Monday to set up the Toy Depot, on Tuesday and Wednesday to run it, and then on Thursday for cleaning up and packing it all away for next year.
Empty Stocking still needs to fill hundreds of volunteer shifts.
“I just think from a volunteering standpoint, once you do it one time — one time — you know how important it is to the whole community,” said Jason Adrians, the State Journal’s executive editor, who is part of the Empty Stocking board. “It doesn’t take five years or 10 years. You will know from the first 15 minutes of being there what it is that you’re doing and why you’re there and why it’s important.”
Adrians first volunteered for Empty Stocking during his initial stint at the State Journal, back in 2004, then kept volunteering year after year until he moved away in 2013.
“Why I kept going back every year is I know how important Christmas was to me and my brothers every year as a child,” he said. “And to think that I could play some small role, that we at the State Journal could play some small role, in helping make sure that kids didn’t have to go without these memories … I know that this is something that we’re always going to be investing in and that I’m always going to be thinking about.”
Adrians returned to Madison in 2017, and he’s back to volunteering at the Toy Depot.
Once you volunteer for Empty Stocking, he said, “You will think about it when you leave, and you will probably sign up and volunteer again next year.”
Volunteers can sign up at emptystockingclub.com, where online donations can be made, too. State Journal readers also can donate by using the envelopes included in today’s newspaper and mailing their contributions to Empty Stocking Club, Wisconsin State Journal, Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708.