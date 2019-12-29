Empty Stocking Club provides gift of toys, hope at Christmastime

Some people may wonder whether giving a child a toy at Christmas makes much difference.

We’ve seen over the years that it matters — a lot.

Since 1918, the Wisconsin State Journal and its readers have partnered through the Empty Stocking Club to spread holiday cheer to families in need. The goal is simple: make sure every child has at least one nice, new gift to open at Christmastime.

For families struggling to provide basic necessities, having something to give their children for Christmas can provide hope — for both parents and children.

We know this because that’s what they tell us.

Sometimes, our recipients grow up to become our donors. “Empty Stocking Club made my Christmas as a child,” wrote one person who donated $25 during a prior fund drive. “Thanks to all.” And parents who were served one year may donate the next, when their circumstances are better.

The process works like this: Readers donate funds, and we buy the toys, find the families and set up a Toy Depot to distribute them. Parents come and choose one gift for each child from a selection of about 180 unique items. It looks a little like the aisles of a discount store during the holidays.