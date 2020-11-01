Empty Stocking Club kicks off annual fundraising effort to provide children's toys at holiday time

The Empty Stocking Club hands out thousands of new toys to Madison-area children each year. Partnerships have always been key to this cherished community tradition — but are more essential this year than ever.
The local moving company Reynolds Transfer & Storage, for example, has helped the Empty Stocking Club through the years by storing extra toys from the annual give-away until those gifts can eventually find their way into the hands of a child.
Reynolds will be doing that and more in 2020. In mid-December, some of the company’s trucks will pick up pallets that Empty Stocking volunteers have loaded with toys, and deliver them to partnering nonprofits. The nonprofits will then make sure the toys safely get to families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Founded more than a century ago — during the 1918 flu pandemic, in fact — the Empty Stocking Club is funded by generous donations from Wisconsin State Journal readers and other community members. Each year it gives out thousands of high-quality, brand-new toys so that every child in the community, no matter his or her financial circumstances, receives at least one very special gift at holiday time.
In 2019, some 10,000 toys went out to 3,200 qualifying families. The need is expected to be even greater this year.
Empty Stocking Club is kicking off its annual fundraising effort today with a convenient pre-addressed envelope tucked into this edition of the State Journal. Use it to mail in your check, or write out your own envelope to Empty Stocking Club c/o the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708.
Donations also can be made online at www.emptystockingclub.com. Volunteers and families in need with children up to age 16 can connect with Empty Stocking Club through that website, too, or through its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/emptystockingclub.
Thanks to a collaboration with the Madison Reading Project, children receiving a gift this year also will receive an age-appropriate book.
This year, however, no toys or books will be distributed directly to families from the Empty Stocking Club due to the pandemic. Registered families will receive the gifts through other channels.
In the past, toy recipients joined a festive crowd at the Alliant Energy Center in December and, aided by volunteers, picked out an age-specific item for each child. The two-day event was known as the Toy Depot. But with the pandemic, organizers in 2020 had to find a different way to distribute the event’s dolls, games, building sets and other holiday surprises.
So Empty Stocking Club is partnering with school social workers and more than 50 nonprofits and social service organizations in the region that already have a relationship with financially strapped families. Children who are not affiliated with a community organization, but whose families are experiencing financial hardship, also can qualify for a gift.
Some 475 volunteers helped run the Toy Depot in 2019, and the job is even bigger in 2020, said Empty Stocking Club executive director Lynn Wood. Although no toys will be handed out at the Alliant Energy Center, the Exhibition Hall will still serve as a warehouse and sorting space, and volunteers will work behind the scenes.
Safety protocols such as social distancing and mask requirements will be in place to protect volunteers. Setup will begin Dec. 7, with toys heading out into the community Dec. 8-11. Volunteers can sign up at www.emptystockingclub.com.
Nonprofits and social service organizations serving clients who might qualify for Empty Stocking Club can contact Wood at emptystockingclub@gmail.com.
The State Journal publishes the names of Empty Stocking Club donors in the newspaper to thank them for their support.
The Empty Stocking Club also helps to fund the newspaper’s Helping Hands program. Through Helping Hands, Wisconsin children become the donors by writing to the State Journal to say how they would spend $200 to help someone in need in their communities. Helping Hands then provides a grant to those people highlighted in select letters. Those stories will be published in the State Journal’s Sunday Best features section in December.
