Empty Stocking Club kicks off annual fundraising effort to provide children's toys at holiday time

The Empty Stocking Club hands out thousands of new toys to Madison-area children each year. Partnerships have always been key to this cherished community tradition — but are more essential this year than ever.

The local moving company Reynolds Transfer & Storage, for example, has helped the Empty Stocking Club through the years by storing extra toys from the annual give-away until those gifts can eventually find their way into the hands of a child.

Reynolds will be doing that and more in 2020. In mid-December, some of the company’s trucks will pick up pallets that Empty Stocking volunteers have loaded with toys, and deliver them to partnering nonprofits. The nonprofits will then make sure the toys safely get to families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded more than a century ago — during the 1918 flu pandemic, in fact — the Empty Stocking Club is funded by generous donations from Wisconsin State Journal readers and other community members. Each year it gives out thousands of high-quality, brand-new toys so that every child in the community, no matter his or her financial circumstances, receives at least one very special gift at holiday time.

In 2019, some 10,000 toys went out to 3,200 qualifying families. The need is expected to be even greater this year.