Volunteers Atonye Adjei and Nou Yang, right, organize toys as they set up for the Wisconsin State Journal's Empty Stocking Club Toy Depot last year at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHVES

One thing we've learned over decades of running the Empty Stocking Club is that your donations matter.

We see that in the applications for help. We see that in the faces of the people who come to pick out toys for their children each year. We also see that in the donation envelopes that arrive at our office.

"Empty Stocking Club made my Christmas as a child. Thanks to all," wrote one person in a recent fund drive who tucked that note into an envelope along with her check for $25.

One moving part of this process every year is that some of our recipients later become our donors. The children grow up and want to create a special Christmas for another child.

Since 1918, the Wisconsin State Journal and its readers have partnered to make sure no child is passed over at Christmastime. You generously donate money, and we locate the families and set up a distribution system to get toys to those who need them.

Last year, we gave away more than 13,000 toys because of your generosity. This year, we'd like to be able to do that again -- and then some.

If you haven't had a chance to donate yet, please consider helping us keep this longstanding tradition thriving. In return for your donation, we print the name of every donor in the newspaper as our way of saying thanks.

Today's newspaper contains a donation envelope for your convenience. You may also donate online at go.madison.com/empty-stocking. You can also mail your donation to:

EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Wisconsin State Journal

P.O. Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

We could also use your gift of time. We are seeking volunteers to help set up and run our Toy Depot. You can sign up at go.madison.com/volunteer.

