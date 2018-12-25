Thousands of area children are waking up today with a Christmas present to open, thanks to the generosity of Wisconsin State Journal readers.
Since 1918, the newspaper and its readers have partnered through the Empty Stocking Club to brighten the holidays for families in need. Last week, that partnership came through once again. At our toy distribution site, the newspaper’s charity served about 4,000 families, giving away nearly 15,000 toys.
The charity started because newspaper editors saw great need in our community, and readers answered the call for help. Each year, readers donate money, and the paper identifies the families, buys the toys and organizes the distribution.
Thank you for helping us meet the same simple goal for 100 years: To make sure every child in our area has at least one nice gift to open during the holidays.
The need in the community is still great, decades after we began. We see that in the faces of the parents who come to pick out what will be the single gift their children will have this year.
In addition to readers, businesses and other charitable groups also make a huge difference, both through donations and by sending volunteers to work at our Toy Depot distribution site. More than 200 volunteers helped run the operation last week as parents picked out just the right gift for each child.
This year, $10,000 donations came from UW Provision Co. and Target, where we buy the toys, as well as the United Way of Dane County. In addition, the Rounder’s Club, a group started in 1936 by former State Journal sports columnist Roundy Coughlin, gave $10,000 in both monetary and in-kind donations. The Alliant Energy Center also helps our cause by providing space for the Toy Depot at a reduced cost.
Every single donation helps, no matter the size. In exchange for your gift, we print the names of every donor in the newspaper as a show of our thanks and a tribute to the generosity in our community.
In honor of the charity’s 100th anniversary, the State Journal is hoping to raise $300,000 this year to serve even more children. We are still short of that goal and need your help to reach it.
There is still time left to donate. Today’s newspaper contains a donation envelope for your convenience. You can also contribute online at go.madison.com/empty-stocking or mail your donation to: